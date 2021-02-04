Princess gets dragged away by soldiers in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

AMC has delighted viewers by releasing a pile of new footage from Season 10C of The Walking Dead.

The latest offering to their official Twitter account involves newcomer Princess (Paola Lazaro) being held captive by a group of soldiers.

In the image, it appears that Princess is being forcibly dragged away by the soldiers. The soldiers are wearing protective armor that, strangely, resembles that of the stormtroopers in Stars Wars.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Another picture also shows Ezekiel (Khary Payton) being held in what appears to be a shipping container. The expression on his face indicates he might be trying to reason with someone — or getting ready to fight them.

According to AMC, both of these images are from Episode 20 of the third installment of Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

This season includes a bonus of six episodes, which will premiere on February 28.

Who is Princess in The Walking Dead?

In the Season 10B finale, Princess and the group she had only just joined, which included Eugene (Josh McDermitt), had been set upon by a group of soldiers.

Initially, Eugene had gathered the group to set out and find Stephanie, with whom he had made radio contact.

So, the assumption is that these soldiers belong to Stephanie’s group.

As yet, it is unclear where Stephanie’s allegiance lies in the TV adaptation of The Walking Dead. However, some clues can be found in the comic book series on which the show is based.

Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Paola Lazaro as Princess, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 10B. Photo Credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

Who is Stephanie’s group in The Walking Dead?

As Den of Geek points out, in the comics, Stephanie is a radio operator for a group called the Commonwealth.

When she agrees to meet with Eugene, she is told by the Commonwealth that she is not allowed to go in person. Instead, a bookkeeper named Lance Hornsby and a group of soldiers are sent in her place.

This definitely aligns with what has been seen in Episode 16 as well as what is occurring in the newly released stills.

So far, in the TV series, there have been no true links to the Commonwealth, although, the assumption is that Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) is a member of this group. This means that Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) has likely spent some time with them as well.

Judging by these images and the fact that they are from a scene that occurs in Episode 20, it seems viewers have a considerable wait to find out exactly what will happen here.

However, there are other questions that will likely be answered right away when The Walking Dead returns.

Newly released promotional stills from Episode 17 show Maggie. She had only just returned to The Walking Dead in the Season 10B finale. The latest images show that her storyline will be touched upon immediately when the series returns.

In addition, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol’s (Melissa McBride) relationship will be explored further in Episode 18.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.