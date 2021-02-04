The Walking Dead Season 10: New pics of Daryl and Carol on the road with Dog are released

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, as seen in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

AMC has been giving viewers of their hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, a slew of new stuff in the lead up to the premiere of Season 10C on February 28.

At first, it was the news that subscribers to AMC+ could get to watch the first episode a week early. Then, new key artwork and a trailer were released. Finally, new images of Hilarie Burton as Lucille were shared on Instagram.

Now, a recent update on their official Twitter account shares a variety of stills featuring Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

New images from The Walking Dead show Daryl and Carol by themselves

The Walking Dead’s Twitter account shared several new images of Daryl and Carol, along with Daryl’s dog, who is aptly named Dog.

First up is an endearing shot of Carol looking down at Dog, as she gives him a pat. Not much can be discerned from this image other than the fact that Dog seems to be enjoying the attention and that they are outside in the forest.

Carol and Dog feature in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: @TheWalkingDead/Twitter

Another picture shows Daryl with his furry friend.

Daryl is shown driving up to Carol on his motorbike in another pic. She is smiling broadly at him, obviously pleased to see her dear friend. It seems likely that the pair have just met up and it is unclear if the meeting was organized or not. Another snap shows the pair now riding on the bike together.

Finally, AMC shared a photo of the trio together. Dog looks back at the camera as his humans consider something in Daryl’s hand. Carol has a water bottle in her hands but she looks at whatever Daryl is holding with as much concern as he does.

It is hard to tell what it is they are looking at but it appears to be some sort of small metal object.

As yet, it is unclear which episode of The Walking Dead Season 10C features these scenes. However, at least two of the photos are from Episode 18.

Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier feature in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: @TheWalkingDead/Twitter

Daryl and Carol spinoff series is in development with AMC

As reported by Entertainment Weekly back in September of last year, a spinoff series is in development by AMC that will likely air in 2023 after The Walking Dead concludes with its eleventh season.

This new series will follow Daryl and Carol as they branch out by themselves. And, judging by the images just released by the network, could their departure from the original series occur sooner than anticipated?

Potentially, the pair are just out and about together, spending some quality time together. However, the last image showing that they had found something that seemed to cause them concern might indicate that it could be the beginning of their permanent departure from the main groups.

Of course, viewers will just have to wait a little longer for the next installment of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.