The Walking Dead recap: Negan becomes the new Alpha as Carol sees dead people and Eugene goes on a journey

After sending Michonne (Danai Gurira) off in last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, Episode 14 concentrated on what happened to everyone else after the attack on Hilltop.

The episode opens with Carol (Melissa McBride) pays Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) a little visit, but it’s not a “look at the flowers” moment, as the episode title suggests.

Instead, it is a flashback to when Carol proposes Negan’s freedom in return for Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) death — so long as he does it quickly. If so, then he will be exonerated, and she will shout his praises to all who will listen.

Flashing forward, Carol sticks Alpha’s head on a pike. Negan wants to head to Alexandria now, but Carol is pulling the fact that she wanted it done fast.

Instead, Carol says she’s not going home. She tells him to wait if he wants to return to Alexandria. Otherwise, he can do whatever the f*ck he likes as far as she’s concerned and walks off.

“No matter what you do, you lose people. Sophia, Lizzie, Mika, Henry, Ezekiel.. and if you go back, Daryl could be next.” 💔 #TWD pic.twitter.com/pdVjHeU2uB — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) March 30, 2020

Carol is a little unsteady

As Forbes points out, Carol will spend another episode out on her own as she grapples with her sanity. This immediately presents itself by Carol and Alpha walking in the woods — no, not really.

Instead, Carol is hallucinating it, taunting herself via Alpha, even calling herself the true Alpha. This sort of smack talk from Imaginary Alpha continues until a walker turns up to distract Carol for a while.

Later, Carol gets trapped under a collapsed roof, and Alpha continues to taunt her as a walker crawls slowly towards Carol, who remains pinned down.

As she continues to try and free herself, Alpha is still inside her head, messing with her and telling her to “Look at the followers.”

It gives Carol the incentive she needs to dislocate her arm and get free just in time to kill the walkers before passing out.

However, this is just the thing she needed to snap out of her funk. She staggers back to Alexandria after that.

here's ezekiel losing his absolute shit at walkers to cheer up your evening #twd pic.twitter.com/5aakjPczDa — bella loves michonne (@michonnesbitch) March 30, 2020

Ezekiel goes on a most excellent adventure

Rosita (Christian Serratos) is pretty banged up, and Eugene is (Josh McDermitt) is tending to her. She wants him to ‘fess up about Stephanie, and he finally does.

There is some question about Stephanie’s true intentions, but Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is already Team Eugene and wants everyone to hear the #NotAScientist out. In the end, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Ezekiel decide to go with Eugene.

On their journey, they wonder about the new community until they come across a cage of walkers, which gives them something else to ponder. Deciding to investigate, Ezekiel starts struggling to kill walkers.

Later, when his horse is injured, and they put it down, Ezekiel questions whether or not he should have come on this journey. Luckily, Yumiko talks him through it.

Later, when they enter the city, the group comes across some creatively dressed walkers. Someone has been bored during the apocalypse, and Ezekiel finds it hilarious.

Then, they bump into Princess (Paola Lázaro)! While TV fans of The Walking Dead will not know this character, comic book fans certainly will.

Negan gets jumped by Daryl

Negan goes to find Lydia (Cassady McClincy), but Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is there. It turns out Carol’s plan didn’t include telling her Pookie.

Negan is tied up by Daryl and is p*ssed that Carol didn’t let Daryl in on the plan.

Daryl, meanwhile, is p*ssed that a bunch of children nearly died because Negan took too long, and I wonder if maybe Daryl was actually in on Carol’s plan…

Later, while Daryl and Negan argue, some Whisperers manage to sneak up. Because, why should they be cautious at the border now that Alpha is dead?

Except, now Negan is considered the new Alpha by the Whisperers. LOL.

Now that Negan leads a group again, he promptly has Daryl tied up and made to kneel before him. However, he is biding his time so that he can shoot those dumb Whisperers and set Daryl free.

Negan admits to Daryl that he kinda liked being Alpha as well as being a member of the Whisperers because he missed that at Alexandria.

However, Negan could never truly turn into a Whisperer because he could never kill a kid the way in the Whisperers did.

Beta’s identity is revealed

Beta (Ryan Hurst) finds the little present left for him by Carol and boy is he p*ssed. He’s also creepy AF in the way he handles Alpha’s head.

Goin on his own little road trip, Beta’s true identity is finally revealed by a poster on the wall. Playing his own music really loud, he draws a huge crowd.

Unfortunately, they’re all walkers. Still, fans are fans, right?

Beta is still listening to his music as he brings Alpha’s head out of the bag. He thanks her before killing her properly. Using her face to repair his own walker mask, he then wanders out into the undead crowd.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with Episode 11 on Sunday, April 5, at 9/8c on AMC.