The Walking Dead Season 10 theory: The military walkers in Episode 21 are actually Reapers

Episode 21 of The Walking Dead Season 10C was considered by many to be a bit of a snooze-fest. Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) spent the entire episode making soup while Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) fixed his bike.

However, did a vital clue regarding the mysterious new antagonists called the Reapers sneak through?

While Daryl was out in the woods, he had some mechanical troubles. This led him on a search for a new lead for his motorcycle.

During his travels, he located some walkers in military gear and decided to hunt one down, hoping that it would have some equipment he could use to repair his bike. This theory proved to be a solid one, and Daryl located a tool to help him attach the hose.

However, some fans are more interested in the walker itself rather than Daryl’s bike repairs.

After all, from what is known of the Reapers, they have a military-style background. And, surely, AMC wouldn’t just throw in a military walker unless they were related, right?

Who are the Reapers in The Walking Dead?

This group was only just introduced in Episode 17, which was the first episode in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) spoke of them after a safe house was burned.

From this episode, viewers learned that the Reapers had tracked Maggie and that someone from within their ranks named Pope was intent on destroying her.

Since then, though, there has been nothing more mentioned about the group. This is probably just because none of the other episodes have dealt with Maggie and her return to The Walking Dead.

But, perhaps, the writers are sneaking in instances involving the Reapers without them being mentioned outright.

Some other instances that might be linked to the Reapers

As Screen Rant points out, there have been links to the military in every one of the six bonus episodes of Season 10C so far. While this may not directly link to the Reapers every time, it is certainly something to think about overall.

In Episode 18, Daryl’s girlfriend, Leah (Lynn Collins), mentioned her military background, as did Mays (Robert Patrick) in Episode 19.

In addition to that, Episode 19 also showed a burned-out house with three victims leading to a theory that this was because of the Reapers. Already, viewers know that this group burned down Maggie’s safe house, so it’s not that much of a stretch to have them also responsible for this second house fire as well.

Episode 20 of The Walking Dead didn’t explicitly mention that the military could be linked back to the Reapers. However, Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group were held the armored guards. These guys are definitely not related to the Reapers, though, as they are a part of the new group called the Commonwealth, which will feature heavily in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Even if the walker that Daryl killed in Sunday night’s episode was a Reaper, there is no explanation yet as to why a member of this group wound up as a walker. Only by tuning into future episodes will further details be revealed to either prove or disprove this theory.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.