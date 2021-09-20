The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s son appeared in Episode 5, here’s why you might have missed it

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the unexpected arrival of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s son, Gus.

And those fans who might know what the boy looks like still may have missed the cameo thanks to the fact Gus appeared totally transformed as a walker.

Gus Morgan appeared as a walker

While Gus is not listed on IMDb in the cast listing for Episode 5, he is featured in a section at the bottom titled “Rest of cast listed alphabetically.” Here, he is credited as playing the part of “Taunted Boy Walker.”

Alongside him in this section, is mention that special effects artist and Walking Dead director, Greg Nicotero also featured as one of Aaron’s (Ross Marquand) dream sequence Whisperers that appeared at the start of the Episode. Robert Patrick is also listed for a brief appearance as Mays in the same dream.

For those who have already watched Sunday night’s episode, Gus appeared as the walker who was being taunted by the older group of children that Judith (Cailey Fleming) interrupted.

She had been training other kids with weapons when she was interrupted by three others that were poking at a young walker that was trying to get through a hole in one of Alexandria’s already damaged walls.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Kien Michael Spiller as Hershel, Antony Azor as RJ, Anabelle Holloway as Gracie, and Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Judith approached and told them to stop and it resulted in a confrontation that saw Judith pulling a knife on one of the boys.

They did back down after that but later broke a very special memento of Judith’s that was created with her brother, Carl (Chandler Riggs).

This was Gus’ first job

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in The Walking Dead, posted a picture of his son in full walker costume to alert fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series to keep a lookout for him when viewing the episode.

The first pic in the Instagram post showed a close-up shot of Gus showing off the detailed make-up and effects used to create the walker boy.

The second image shows Gus poking his head through the hole in the wall as Greg Nicotero, points at him.

A third snap shows Gus posing with a group of other actors made up to look like walkers.

Finally, a video was shared by Morgan that showed just how detailed the make-up process was.

“My dude. Me, @hilarieburton and George “THATS MY BOY!! We are super proud of Gusy Dean. Thanks to @amcthewalkingdead and @gnicotero for making a dream come true… a damn hoot! Xxjd,” Morgan wrote in the caption.

Gus’ mother, Hilarie Burton, who fans may recognize as the actor who also played Lucille in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, also posted about how proud she was of him, commenting that this was Gus’ very first job.

“I know grown a*s men who can’t sit in the makeup chair and behave that long!! So proud of our magical little man. He was breathless coming home that day. Best first job, ever!” Burton wrote.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.