The Walking Dead recap: The Commonwealth is explored as one of the Whisperers gives a clue about Connie

While last week’s episode of The Walking Dead dealt exclusively with Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) capture by the Reapers and the reintroduction of Leah (Lynn Collins), this week’s installment gives viewers a glimpse into all the other storylines — plus an unexpected update via the Whisperers.

Yes, you read that correctly, the Whisperers are back.

The Commonwealth comes complete with a welcome video

While Season 11 of The Walking Dead has dealt with the Commonwealth, this is the first proper look viewers get inside the community. And, honestly, there are some serious Woodbury vibes going on.

For starters, those who have first been given asylum get to watch a video about just how wonderful the Commonwealth is. Along with it being a safe place to live, there’s ice cream!

Still, there is a vibe going on that I can’t quite work out is good or not. I mean, all Walking Dead viewers are jaded to new communities now. So, the Commonwealth might be a good place, but I’m not about to trust it just yet.

Eugene and Stephanie hatch a plan

Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) takes Eugene (Josh McDermitt) for an ice cream cone as soon as they are able while the others moan about their assigned positions. After all, they were here for help, not a place to live — especially if they can’t tell the others about the group.

Eugene is already working on Stephanie, and they decide to sneak into the radio room.

Princess (Paola Lazaro) is in charge of making sure Mercer (Michael James Shaw) doesn’t find out about the breach, which is easy because she already finds him particularly easy on the eye.

Mercer is not falling for it, though, and it comes as no surprise that they all end up in hot water — but not before they have dropped a quick word to Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Judith (Cailey Fleming).

Eugene’s group finds out quickly that if they are found guilty of the charges laid on them, they will be dumped at a point far away from the Commonwealth — which is no help at all for Alexandria’s dwindling food supply.

They call on their lawyer — Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) — immediately, but Stephanie comes to the rescue and it looks like they may still be in trouble but not as badly.

And, honestly, I feel like this was all a setup somehow to find out exactly what their true intentions are.

Yumiko is reunited with her brother, Tomi

Yumiko is also reunited with her brother, Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale).

While I initially thought that Tomi would be introduced as a high-standing member of the Commonwealth because he is a thoracic surgeon, it turns out that’s not the case. Yes, he was a surgeon but, now, he’s a baker because that’s what makes him happy.

The siblings catch up after that and he pretty much confirms that the Commonwealth is an awesome place to be — I still don’t believe it because I am a jaded fan of The Walking Dead.

Judith is having a really bad day in Alexandria

Back in Alexandria, walkers are breaking through the walls and that sucks but, for poor Judith, the worst bit is the older kids picking on her.

First off, she has to pull a knife on them after they are seen teasing a walker kid through a hole (and, cool note here, that walker boy is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s son, Gus)

While she gets the upper hand here, the boy immediately starts picking on her because her mother left. Then, later, Judith finds out this same boy had broken the handprint image made by her and Carl (Chandler Riggs) before he died.

I’m not crying; you’re crying.

Luckily, Rosita steps in to give her a pep talk and to fix the handprints — and that’s when Eugene makes contact on the radio.

Unfortunately, the line is bad, and Eugene doesn’t really understand what they have said. He also hasn’t had time to reveal his location either.

The grownups head to Hilltop and bump into the Whisperers

Having to mend walls at Alexandria, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and a small group head to Hilltop to see if they can salvage any blacksmithing equipment that might have been left behind.

While they’re there, Lydia (Cassady McClinchy) notices that the walkers coming in are in a formation familiar to her and they quickly realize there is a Whisperer among the small herd.

Taking the guy called Keith (Jesse Boyd) prisoner, Aaron decides that torture is the best means to find out what’s going on, and you know it’s bad when Carol (Melissa McBride) steps in and tells Aaron to tone it down somewhat.

Keith makes a startling revelation about Connie

So, even though the guy has lied and there are actually other Whisperers there, they decide to let him go and he repays them with some information about Connie (Lauren Ridloff). He reveals that he saw her come out of the cave alive.

The news makes Carol extremely happy and she wants to go looking for her immediately, but it’s Aaron’s turn to talk her down this time. This means viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode of The Walking Dead to find out more about the long-lost character.

Maggie and Negan are not buddies

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are still on the run from the Reapers.

The pair are still at loggerheads when they arrive at the rendezvous point and Negan is all for leaving with the meager supplies they find there and going back to Alexandria.

Maggie is all “hell no” and wants to wait for the others. Just as they really get into a heated debate about it, Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) turn up.

It comes as no surprise now that they all plan to wait it out to see if Daryl turns up. And, as the viewers already know, with Daryl now one of the Reapers, it could be some time before that happens.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.