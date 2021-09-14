The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 4 returns to the Commonwealth and other storylines are updated

Josh Hamilton stars as Lance Hornsby, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

A new trailer has been released for Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. While only short, it details the storylines that were missing from Episode 4 of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series.

Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead focused entirely on Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) run-in with the Reapers. Unfortunately, according to the trailer, it looks like the exploration of Daryl’s new membership to the Reapers will have to wait until at least Episode 6.

However, for those who have been eager to see what will happen with Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group now that they have been accepted into the Commonwealth, their time has officially come.

Along with that, Alexandria’s continued hardships will be touched on as well.

The Commonwealth looks too good to be true

The new trailer opens with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) entering a bakery and checking out all of the yummy treats there, something that she likely hasn’t partaken of for some time now.

Fans of the comic books will likely be reminded of a storyline involving Michonne (Danai Gurira), which Yumiko seems to be taking over for the TV series. In the comics, Michonne is the one who finds her child, who works at the bakery at the Commonwealth.

AMC has opted to have Yumiko discover that her brother was a member of this community. However, it seems unlikely he will be working at the bakery as she mentioned in Episode 2 that Tomi was a thoracic surgeon.

Along with this, Stephanie (Margot Bingham) and Eugene are seen together, and she insists that she would like to help the other members of Eugene’s community.

Kien Michael Spiller as Hershel, Antony Azor as RJ, Anabelle Holloway as Gracie, and Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Alexandria continue to struggle

In Alexandria, things are so dire that even the kids are shown in weapons training.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) insists that they will fight to save the town, which has been substantially damaged during the Whisperer War seen in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Maggie and Negan are on a side mission

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) stuck together after they had to leave Alden (Callan McAuliffe) alone and injured in a church.

As the pair wander through the woods, Negan insists that they have to work together. However, whether this actually happens or not remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more — particularly about that Whisperer mask shown at the very end of the clip!

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.