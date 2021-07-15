The Walking Dead: Yumiko theory appears to be confirmed in latest Season 11 trailer

Eleanor Matsuura stars as Yumiko, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

For a while now, there has been the suggestion among comic book fans of The Walking Dead that AMC may change a significant Michonne (Danai Gurira) storyline.

Now, the latest trailer for the final season seems to confirm this will be the case.

For those viewers who don’t like comic book spoilers, now might be the time to check out the latest article about the Season 11 trailer that does not contain any spoilers from the comic books.

For everyone else, let’s move on.

Michonne meets her child in the comics

With Michonne currently absent from the TV series as she searches for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), it seems unlikely she will never get to live out her comic book storyline where she meets her child in The Walking Dead.

In the comics, Michonne is a lawyer and, when she meets up with the Commonwealth, she is shown the Wall of the Lost.

This wall is not only a place where people can share images of those who have died since the zombie apocalypse started but a place where they can post messages about those that are missing.

It is here that Michonne sees a message from her daughter, Elodie. A heartfelt reunion occurs after that.

Yumiko theory sees her meeting her sibling in Season 11

Michonne is not only absent from the TV series, but there has been no mention of her having a daughter or the fact that she was a lawyer in her life from before the outbreak.

However, Yumiko is a lawyer, and this was revealed previously as she spoke to Magna (Nadia Hilker), another survivor in her group. Other than this reveal and the fact that she was in a relationship with Magna, very little has been revealed about her past.

So, the potential of her having a child is an option. However, a previous article on the theory revealed that an eagle-eyed fan noticed a message on the Wall of the Lost featured in an earlier trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

“Have you seen my sister Miko? Contact Tommy,” the note read.

The assumption here is that Miko is short for Yumiko, a moniker that has also been previously used for the character in the TV series.

This would also indicate that it is not Yumiko’s child that she will be reunited with but her brother.

The latest clip for the final season of The Walking Dead also seems to confirm this.

Eleanor Matsuura stars as Yumiko, as seen in the Season 11 trailer for The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Toward the very end of the two-minute trailer, Yumiko is shown standing in front of the Wall of the Lost. She touches a message written on the same paper that Tommy’s message was written on, likely confirming this theory regarding the Michonne/Yumiko storyline crossover.

Of course, viewers will likely have to wait until the new season drops in August to find out for sure.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.