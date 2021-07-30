The Walking Dead: AMC drops first-look images of the Commonwealth’s Pamela Milton and Lance Hornsby

Laila Robins stars as Pamela Milton, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

In line with AMC’s 11 weeks of reveals until Season 11 of The Walking Dead drops, the network has released two new first-look images of characters that will debut in the final season.

As previously reported, AMC recently added Laila Robins and Josh Hamilton to their Season 11 lineup.

They will portray Pamela Milton and Lance Hornsby respectively. These characters are very familiar to fans of the comic book series and are both associated with the upcoming Commonwealth storyline.

Pamela Milton heads the Commonwealth

Pamela is the governor of the Commonwealth, which is a vast community that has only just been introduced in the TV series.

The Commonwealth was discovered when Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and a small group planned to meet up with Stephanie, with whom he had previously had radio contact. However, instead of meeting Stephanie, the group was taken captive by Commonwealth guards.

The image shows Pamela in a suit and holding a microphone as she appears to be talking to a Commonwealth crowd. Her appearance is in stark contrast to the survivors we’re used to seeing in The Walking Dead and indicates that this community is well advanced.

For fans of the comic books, it is well-known that Pamela has a son called Sebastian, and, as yet, there has been no official word from AMC on who will portray him in Season 11.

According to the metadata provided with the image at the top, this shop is from Episode 10. This means that the image shown is from a scene that will not appear until the second part of Season 11.

However, that doesn’t mean that she won’t turn up sooner than that when The Walking Dead returns next month.

Lance Hornsby takes a stroll with a Commonwealth guard

Josh Hamilton stars as Lance Hornsby, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Lance Hornsby is another new Commonwealth character who will be featured in the final installment of The Walking Dead. He is the bookkeeper for the community and is often described as prideful of his position, but this can often be interpreted by others as vanity.

The metadata for this image states that it is from Episode 7, meaning that viewers will definitely be seeing this character in the first part of the final season of The Walking Dead. However, once again, viewers may see him well before this scene, which shows him strolling through a derelict location with a Commonwealth guard next to him.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.