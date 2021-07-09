The Walking Dead: AMC drops a bunch of new Season 11 images

Khary Payton stars as Ezekiel, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Thanks to AMC’s 11 weeks of reveals leading up to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, viewers get their first look at some promotional images.

Included are eight new shots from the upcoming season. As of yet, it is unclear which episodes they might be from but the assumption can be made that at least some of them are from Episode 1, which will air on August 22.

Eugene’s group is featured in the Season 11 pictures

The bonus episodes for Season 10 of The Walking Dead revealed Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group being taken captive by the Commonwealth.

Previously, the group had been on their way to meet Stephanie, who Eugene had made contact with via radio.

Very little is known about the Commonwealth for TV fans of The Walking Dead. However, those who read the comics will know what is coming up involving this new group.

Two images feature Eugene and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) in what appear to be cages.

Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Eugene sits at a table by himself. Three bowls are in front of him, indicating that he likely shares the cage with others.

Meanwhile, Yumiko is shown leaning against the wire wall of the cage and looks at something behind herself.

Eleanor Matsuura stars as Yumiko, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Juanita “Princess” Sanchez (Paola Lazaro) also appear to still be held captive by the Commonwealth. Both are sitting at a desk and appear to be interviewed.

The image of Princess is particularly intriguing because, off to one side, a Commonwealth guard in a bright orange outfit oversees the interview. A previous trailer released for Season 11 also shows this character named Mercer, who is portrayed by Michael James Shaw.

Paola Lazaro stars as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Alexandria characters revealed

While Alexandria got severely damaged during the recent Whisperer Wars, its residents are intent on bringing it back to life, according to the synopsis for Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Included in the latest images are some of those residents.

Anabelle Holloway as Gracie and Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) is shown in what appears to be a training session with weapons. Alongside her is Gracie (Annabelle Holloway), who was a child of one of the Saviors and rescued by Aaron (Ross Marquand), who is now her adoptive father.

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

An image of Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is also shown. She stands in front of a burnt-out building and has her weapon in hand as she gazes at something that is off-screen.

Finally, Jerry (Cooper Andrews) features in a portrait shot. He also carried a weapon but has a huge duffel bag as well.

Cooper Andrews stars as Jerry, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Daryl Dixon is searching for something — or someone

The very last picture shared by AMC is of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Standing in a tunnel, he looks at something in the distance, a flashlight in hand. Thanks to the synopses released for Episodes 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead, fans already have some idea of what this image represents.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Season 11 premiere episode of The Walking Dead will see Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and a group searching for food and supplies, taking shelter in an underground tunnel. Potentially, it is here that the Reapers storyline will be explored further as everyone gets “a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria.”

Then, in Episode 2, it has been revealed that Daryl’s beloved dog has gone missing and this image may represent Daryl’s search for his canine friend. During this search, the synopsis reveals that he will find “more than he expected.” However, viewers will have to tune into Season 11 of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.