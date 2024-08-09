The View’s Sara Haines has a powerful message for her haters

The View may be on summer hiatus, but the ladies are not slowing down and relaxing, judging by their Instagram accounts.

While Sunny Hostin is off launching a new wine, Sara Haines has been off filming for a show she loves to be on, What Would You Do? with the host John Quinones.

Sara recently shared a new video aimed at her critics that provides essential information for them.

One thing that celebrities like Sara Haines have to deal with is negativity from their detractors. Not everyone will like her, and people are vocal about her hate.

Sara gets flack from critics for changing her hair or if she chooses to wear curls for a day on The View, but she is clearing the air on her Instagram.

Sara has a powerful message for her critics: She’s unapologetically herself, and their negativity won’t bring her down.

Sara firmly shares that she doesn’t care what people think in a new video

In a new video, Sara Haines has a message for people: “The only thing that makes me different is I’m not afraid to be seen trying. I don’t really care if people think I am cringe. I have literally been cringe. Some people think I still am.”

Sara often sends mindful messages to her fans, highlighting that everyone should do what brings them peace and not let other people bring down their moods.

Sara’s new video message to her critics reinforces that she knows that not everyone likes her or thinks she is cringeworthy, but she doesn’t care.

Her fans have heard her message and agree with it. One fan wrote, “If this is what cringe is idk why people hate on it.”

Other fans loved Sara’s personality and called her pretty.

Sara Haines gets support from fans. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Another fan said Sara was one of her “favorite people” and begged her not to change. Then a fan said, “I don’t know about cringe…but love everything about you.”

One last fan said, “Confidently cringe,” reinforcing that everyone loves confident people, and Sara is satisfied.

More fans support Sara Haines. Pic credit: @sarahaines/Instagram

Whoopi Goldberg announced the big news of her next project

Whoopi Goldberg will play Miss Hannigan from the musical Annie on Broadway this winter.

In a limited run, Annie will be playing at The Theater at Madison Square Garden from December 4 until January 5.

The play’s timing is perfect for Whoopi since The View is usually off for at least two weeks for a winter break around Christmas.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.