Here’s how Sunny Hostin is making the most of her time away from The View

The View has adjourned for the season and is running reruns until September, when Season 28 starts.

This break in filming gives the ladies a nice long vacation, but most are working on side projects instead of going to a beach somewhere soaking up the sun.

It seems impossible for ladies like Sara Haines or Alyssa Farah Griffin to turn work off and relax.

Sara has been busy working on another show she’s passionate about, What Would You Do? Alyssa recently did what she does best on CNN: commentating on politics.

Sunny Hostin seems to be the busiest of all the ladies. In addition to being on The View full-time, she’s an author and has launched a new wine business.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Sunny’s new wine is named after one of her book characters in a nice tie-in to them both. She’s landed on a great idea to sell books and wine simultaneously.

Sunny’s busy summer does not seem to be slowing down

Besides a time-consuming new wine business and a book published earlier this year that needs promoting, Sunny has been spending time with her friends, launching movies, and receiving awards.

Sunny is great at keeping her fans updated on her activities on Instagram.

She recently shared her latest award for social justice advocacy, which the Harlem Cultural Archives at Harlem presented to her in the Hamptons.

The group celebrated Sunny and her “Lasting Legacy” for her unrelenting social justice advocacy.

Sunny also spoke at the premiere of Lee Daniels’s new movie, The Deliverance, for Netflix: the Supernatural thriller stars Omar Epps, Glenn Close, and Mo’Nique.

Sunny gave a special shout-out to her friend Bevy Smith, star of Fashion Queens. Bevy is famous for her dinner parties, and she had one after The Deliverance premiere.

Sunny is taking time to relax with friends a bit

In a post captioned, “Manny and I were back in our happy place just for the weekend. Thank you to our Sag Family for always welcoming us with open arms. Even after I wrote a book about you,” Sunny shared how thankful she is for her friends.

Her books are beach reads, and one, Summer on Sag Harbor, is about the area she and her husband, Manny Hostin, love to visit.

It would be hard for her and her husband if the community she loves would turn on her after she wrote a book about the area.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.