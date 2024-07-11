The View fans call out Sara Haines for using too much ‘makeup’

As one of the younger women on The View’s panel, Sara Haines almost always receives compliments from her fans about her appearance.

Sara’s recent interaction on Instagram sharing a video had fans noticing something that looked off to them.

Fans have quickly pointed out how they feel when Sara changes things lately, especially since they were not fans of a recent hair change.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, when Sara showed up to The View wearing curls, she looked too much like the waif from the musical Annie for their tastes.

Sara shared a video on Instagram about loving the body you have, but something fans thought she added too much of had them commenting.

The Instagram post was captioned “A therapy lesson for your feed,” but fans thought Sara might need a lesson herself.

Fans think Sara was wearing too much makeup in her video

Sara spoke about body positivity and loving yourself in her post on Instagram, but fans thought she was a little too made up. Sara said a friend urged her to love herself by dressing up and putting on makeup, which spurred her to shape who she is today.

Unfortunately, fans thought she wore too much makeup in the video and did not hesitate to speak out.

One fan said, “Love you, Sara, but too much eye makeup.” Another said, “TV makeup,” which could mean she wore more than usual for her time on The View.

Another fan pointed out that Sara seems to “never need makeup.”

Another fan shared, ” You always use excess make up maybe cover your pale skin.”

Excess makeup or not, Sara usually looks excellent both on The View and off.

Sara and Whoopi Goldberg have a fun moment with Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran is the new star of The Bachelorette, Season 21, and recently stopped by The View.

In a cheeky moment, Sunny Hostin asked her about dating 25 men and asked, “How do you receive that?” Jenn answered that she never had that before, prompting Sara Haines to say, “Who has?”

Of course, Whoopi, ever the comedian, had to raise her hand.

There never is a dull moment on the set of The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.