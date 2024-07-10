Jenn Tran complains about lack of Asian men on Season 21 of The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is off to a strong start after this week’s premiere.

As the first Asian-American lead, she’s already changing things up and breaking barriers.

The season started at a different location than the typical Bachelor Mansion start, and that’s not the only format change we’re getting this year.

At the end of the first episode, Jenn told the men that none of them would be left at the resort the following day.

That’s because the ones who got a rose in the first rose ceremony are headed to Melbourne, Australia, with her as they kick off a much earlier than usual international travel.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While everything seems to be awesome, Jenn does have a big complaint about her season, and it’s one that Bachelor Nation has long been criticized for—the lack of diversity.

Jenn Tran calls out the lack of Asian-American men on The Bachelorette

There were 25 men featured in The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere before Jenn sent a handful of them home.

Sam M caught her eye and got the first impression rose, while Thomas N has the rest of Bachelor Nation swooning.

Thomas is Vietnamese-American, just like Jenn Tran, but that’s not why viewers were so impressed with him.

But beyond Thomas N, there’s not much Asian representation this season, and Jenn certainly noticed.

“I can’t really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren’t a lot of Asian men this season,” Tran told Glamour.

“Asian men haven’t always seen themselves in this position, and I am hoping that me being here and Thomas N being there, that the both of us can inspire other Asian men to realize that they can do this too if they want. They can be in this position as well. I’m hoping that it inspires them.”

Jenn Tran had the best time filming The Bachelorette

On Monday night, we got a taste of Jenn’s The Bachelorette journey, and it’s already looking like a blast.

She can’t stop talking about how wonderful it feels to have all of these men literally putting her on a pedestal.

While she may have accidentally revealed a major spoiler about how it all ends, Jenn also assured us that the two months she spent filming were some of the best times of her life.

The pressure is on for Jenn to really pull out all the stops this season and so far, she’s certainly impressed us as she kicks off her journey to find love.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.