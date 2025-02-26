The Price Is Right’s Amber Lancaster tells fans ‘That’s a wrap’ with surprising career revelation

Amber Lancaster has enjoyed a successful career in modeling and entertainment, including The Price Is Right.

She’s a former Miss Washington Teen USA and cheered on the Seattle Seahawks’ cheerleading squad, the Sea Gals, for five years.

Her television credits include one-episode roles on Community, Days of Our Lives, Entourage, CSI: Miami, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

She received a more prominent TV role when she joined the cast of The Hard Times of RJ Berger and starred as Jenny Swanson. The series ran for two seasons on MTV.

Amber has since moved on to work on The Price Is Right, where she has enjoyed a lengthy career as a TV game show model.

She recently shared a surprising revelation about her The Price Is Right career.

Amber shares her The Price Is Right career revelation

Along with her modeling and TV gigs, Amber has a significant following on social media, including Instagram and TikTok. She recently shared a video featuring her and her TPIR co-star Manuela Arbelaez on The Price Is Right set.

As The Dare’s song Girls plays over the video, the models appear standing over the camera, wearing matching blue bathrobes. They grab arms, and then each extends a leg to kick together.

From there, the video immediately transitions to them glammed up and wearing gorgeous dresses for The Price Is Right.

After Amber picks up the filming device, she pans around to show Manuela smiling beside her. They smile and wave as the video footage reveals the game show’s set and audience members in the background.

Amber and Manuela celebrate The Price Is Right 53 filming. Pic credit: @amberlancaster/Instagram

“That’s a wrap on filming Season 53 of @therealpriceisright! Been doing this 17 years and it still never gets old 🫶🏼,” she wrote in her IG caption.

In her TikTok video, Amber shared it was the “last day on set for Season 53” of the game show.

@amberlancaster007 Last day on set for season 53 of @The Price Is Right 💰 @Manuela Arbelaez ♬ Girls – The Dare

Fans reacted to Amber and Manuela’s TPIR video announcement

In the Instagram comments, fans and followers shared their thoughts about The Price Is Right and Amber’s career as a model.

“Still the best show on television!!” an individual said with fire emojis.

Another comment said that Amber is “the next generation Dian Parkinson,” one of the Barker’s Beauties who worked with the late Bob Barker.

Other commenters said, “I hope you’re on for another 17!!” and “How fun! See you next season.”

One individual mentioned that “the season went so fast!!”

Drew Carey recently spoke about his career on the show, revealing he’d hosted for over 3,000 episodes. However, he has at least another 3,000 before catching and passing the number of Barker-hosted episodes.

Meanwhile, with Amber’s 17 years on The Price Is Right, she has been on the game show for a while. Only Rachel Robinson, who started on the show in 2003, has been a model for longer.

And the game show just aired its special 10,000th episode on Wednesday. In a preview video, Amber became emotional after sharing a memory.

“I grew up watching the show with my grandma, and I cried when I got to audition,” she admitted, with her co-stars nearby to comfort her.

With that, fans hope the show and its crew keep going strong for many more episodes and seasons!