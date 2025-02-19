Drew Carey celebrates milestone as fans congratulate The Price Is Right host

The Price Is Right host, Drew Carey participated in a significant milestone with the game show, and fans are excited to see what’s coming.

Carey, 66, took over as the longtime CBS show’s host in 2007, replacing the legendary Bob Barker.

Barker hosted the show for 35 years, first presenting the entertaining game show in 1972.

With the show airing many weekdays on CBS throughout the year, it means there’s been a lot of episodes.

There have been 10,000 of them, which brings the show to its major milestone.

Next week, the show will feature its 10,000th episode, with Drew hosting the special event.

The Price Is Right to air its 10,000th episode

A sneak peek clip arrived on YouTube featuring the introduction of The Price Is Right’s special episode. In the clip, viewers see the final of the four contestants called to Contestant’s Row by announcer George Gray.

He then introduces Drew to everyone, and the smiling game show walks onto the stage in a black shirt and pants with a shiny gold suit coat on.

Drew is soon greeted by model Rachel Reynolds, wearing a matching black and gold dress.

“Hey, Drew! Happy 10,000!” Rachel tells the host as she hands him his microphone.

The Price Is Right set consists of mesmerizing signs reminiscent of a New Year’s Eve celebration. The show’s logo and “10,000th episode” appear over fancy designs featuring bursts of orange and yellow over purple.

Drew walked over to say hello to George, looking dapper in a slick black suit. He called it “an honor” to be there and praised his “gorgeous” co-stars, Drew and Rachel.

“What a milestone. I’m so excited and proud to be here for the 10,000th episode of The Price Is Right. Over five decades,” Drew said when welcoming everyone to the show.

He thanked the “amazing production crew, camera operators, and everyone working so hard” on the game show.

“We’re all so proud to be here. Glad you could join us,” he said.

The sneak peek ended just as they were about to reveal the first prize that contestants would bid on from Contestant’s Row.

Fans congratulated Drew and TPIR on 10,000

Like Drew, fans are excited about the big episode of The Price Is Right. Many expressed joy and celebrated the milestone with comments on the show’s YouTube sneak peek video.

“Can’t wait for next week with 10,000th show!” a commenter wrote.

Other commenters called the milestone “incredible” and said, “Bob Barker would be so proud!!!!”

“Two legendary hosts! Only one game show. CONGRATULATIONS FOR THE ENTIRE PRICE IS RIGHT CAST AND CREW from past present and future!” a commenter wrote.

Another said of working on the game show, “This might be the greatest job in history.”

In addition to the sneak peek above, The Price Is Right shared another glimpse at what’s on the way as a contestant got on stage to shake hands with Drew.

The game show host handed him $500, indicating he did well with his bid on Contestant’s Row.

Soon after, George announced he could win up to $100,000 from the Grand Game. Typically, contestants play the game to win up to $10,000, but they went bigger for the milestone show.

Bill Cullen hosted the first version of The Price Is Right from 1956 through 1965. A revival of the game show arrived in 1972, with Barker taking over as host.

Barker continued hosting until his 2007 retirement, with actor and comedian Drew Carey taking over and hosting ever since. Over its time on television, The Price Is Right has changed its personnel and some games, but it’s remained a fan-favorite game show for decades.

Fans will be able to watch the historic episode of the game show featuring Drew, Rachel, George, and co-stars on Wednesday, February 26. There will also be an encore presentation on Tuesday, March 4, at 8/7c on CBS.