Drew Carey reveals surprising perk The Price Is Right crew gets with prizes

Drew Carey shared some interesting tidbits regarding The Price Is Right and the prizes that contestants try to win.

The game show has remained popular for over 50 years and is approaching its 10,000th episode.

A special episode to celebrate that milestone airs this week, with Drew proudly hosting and hoping to see some big winners.

Ahead of the episode airing, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss his career and insights into The Price Is Right.

He revealed one prize the show gave contestants a lot that always “bugged” him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In addition, he explained why crew members might not mind seeing contestants lose prizes.

Drew shared the one prize that ‘bugged’ him a lot

Jimmy mentioned that Drew hosted over 3,000 episodes of The Price Is Right, compared to the late Bob Barker, who hosted over 6,000 episodes.

“You’re almost halfway there. You’ll only have to do 18 more years,” Jimmy joked.

Drew said he’s already been on the show 18 years, and during his early seasons, he noticed they continuously gave away a specific prize.

He shared that when he first started showing up, he wanted to make sure he didn’t “screw up the place.”

“There was one prize that bugged me [in] the first season. We would give away a grandfather clock every show, and I never got it,” Drew said, adding that people must like grandfather clocks a lot.

Drew explained that he has minimal input into the prizes the show gives away, but sometimes he might suggest something he’s seen on the internet that looks neat.

The Price Is Right crew gets an interesting perk with leftover prizes

It pays to work for The Price Is Right, not just because of salary and the fun aspect of working on a game show. There’s also a special perk. According to Drew, crew members can also take home prizes- for a price.

Viewers often see some big winners in the episodes, but more contestants likely lose out on prizes they’re trying to win.

Jimmy asked if the game show had a big warehouse to store all the prizes, and Drew confirmed they did.

“There’s a prize warehouse where they have bedroom sets and stuff. At the end of the season, the crew gets to buy washers and dryers and leftover stuff they sell at discount prices,” he said, wowing Jimmy.

Drew joked that nobody seemed to want the grandfather clocks, though. He mentioned once he finally got a chance to speak up more at The Price Is Right, he urged them to get rid of that specific prize.

Viewers can watch Drew and the game show’s crew celebrate the 10,000th episode on Wednesday, February 26, but it’d be surprising to see any grandfather clocks as prizes.