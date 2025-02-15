The Price Is Right gives away extra prizes in Galentine’s Day surprise

The Price Is Right tripled the prizes for some big surprises during their Galentine’s Day celebration.

The special-themed episode of the game show featured a sweet set with red and pink hearts and the word “Galentine’s” as part of the backdrop.

The annual observance typically arrives before Valentine’s Day and is for women to celebrate their friendships.

With that in mind, The Price Is Right celebrated the occasion and let multiple female friends participate as contestants in the show’s games.

Announcer George Gray called four trios of “gal pals” from the audience to stand at Contestant’s Row and attempt to get on stage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One trio got on stage with host Drew Carey and initially thought they would try to win a car.

However, Drew and George soon surprised them with something extra special.

Friends attempted to win some extra sweet prizes on Galentine’s Day

Danika, Julie, and Kristal participated in a game on The Price Is Right for extra sweet prizes. Two of them revealed they had been friends for several years, and the other woman with them was their pastor.

After Drew chatted with the contestants, George announced they were playing for a brand-new car. One car wasn’t enough for three, though.

“What about these two, George?” Drew asked.

“Oh, that’s right. They need a little something. So how bout…another new car?!” George announced, and the door opened, revealing a black Nissan Altima.

“What are they gonna drive to the potluck dinners, George?” Drew asked a few moments later.

“Well, let’s see. There’s three of them, so how about…a new SUV!” George yelled as the door opened, revealing him beside a shiny silver Volkswagen SUV.

The women played One Wrong Price with a chance to win all three cars. Their objective was to choose which of the three vehicles had the wrong price displayed with it.

“Normally this takes place with just one door, but because it’s cars, we had to use all three doors,” Drew told the contestants.

Their options were a Kia Soul with a display price of $21,665, a Nissan Altima at $27,385, and a Volkswagen Taos at $28,295.

“Which one is the wrong price? If you’re right, you win all three cars,” Drew told them.

“No way, do we?” one of the women asked, with Drew confirming it on the spot.

After some audience suggestions and conversing amongst themselves, the three contestants chose the Volkswagen Taos. George crossed his fingers next to the $28,295 display price.

“Ok, for Galentine’s…Come on, let’s get this. It is…,” George said before flipping the display sign to reveal an actual price of $25,420.

“Yes!” Drew yelled as the three friends began screaming.

“Go pick a car,” Drew told them as they all rushed over to hug model James O’Halloran, George, and Rachel Reynolds, standing with the cars.

Fans reacted to Galentine’s Day trio’s big victory

Fans were also excited to see three women win three cars, as many people expressed their opinions in the YouTube video’s comment section.

One commenter called it a “historic first” for the game show with “three ladies winning a car” and “all they had to do was pick the One Wrong Price!”

Another commenter called it the “best highlight” of the episode and suggested it’s “Fairly easy if you knew your car prizes.”

Pic credit: @ThePriceIsRight/YouTube

“Triple Play had been infrequently played and had such a losing streak. They tried another means of giving away three new automobiles (at least for this week) and this was it!” a commenter wrote.

One Wrong Price has been part of The Price Is Right since 1998, with a similar setup. A contestant is shown three different prizes and has to choose which prize’s display price is the “One Wrong Price.”

If they are correct, they win all three prizes. In the extra sweet February 14 Galentine’s Day episode, the three women left with a trio of cars valued at over $74,000.