Drew Carey reveals tragic loss of former fiancee still affects him

Drew Carey opened up about how the tragic loss of his former fiance, Amie Harwick, still affects his mental health and how he views dating.

Carey, 66, was engaged to Harwick, a marriage and family therapist, in January 2018.

However, they ended their engagement later that same year. Two years later, Harwick was discovered dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Days later, her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested. In 2023, he was convicted of Harwick’s murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Drew and Harwick had planned to meet to discuss some things after their breakup, but their meeting never happened.

He recently shared how that tragic loss has affected his “ideas about relationships and intimacy” and what has helped him with his depression.

Drew opened up about his former fiancee: ‘Her death still affects me’

In a recent Us Weekly interview, Drew spoke about the impact losing his former fiancee had on him. According to the actor, comedian, and game show host, he thinks about her daily.

“It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy. It was all damaged by first our breakup, and then, the day before she died, when she texted me. It had been a really bad breakup for both of us, but a necessary one,” Drew told Us Weekly.

He indicated he didn’t want to think about Harwick or see a picture of her after their breakup. However, he said Harwick contacted him via text “out of the blue,” mentioning she’d been “thinking about forgiveness” and wanted to meet up to discuss “some things.”

Drew said he texted back that he “loved” Harwick and would see her next week. However, the next day, she was murdered.

“It destroyed me for a while. I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else. Amie’s death really affected everything,” he explained.

Drew shared what helped him with depression and moving on

Carey, 66, regularly appears on television screens as host of The Price Is Right.

Many viewers enjoy watching the entertaining game show, as he has brought his unique personality to it.

Carey also advocates mental health, part of his closing message during each episode.

In his Us Weekly interview, he said that he believes everyone could benefit from talking with a therapist, something he did to address his depression.

In addition, he said self-help books, meditation, and avoiding triggers like social media have helped him get through his depression.

Carey also shared that three of Harwick’s best friends reached out to him after her funeral with a message that helped him move on.

“We wanted to tell you how much Amie loved you and cared for you and how well she spoke of you,” Drew recalled them telling him.

Carey said he was “so moved” after receiving that message. Along with reconnecting with Harwick’s parents, Carey said, “Amie’s memory and the things she lived for keep us going.”

As part of his closing message, Carey tells everyone, “I love you,” at the end of each episode of The Price Is Right.

“I think it’s important to tell people you love them. It might be the last time you see them. You don’t know,” he said.