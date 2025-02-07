The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey reveals Let ‘Em Roll change for primetime

Fans of The Price Is Right are seeing unique changes in some of the show’s popular and long-running games.

These changes seem to mostly happen on the primetime edition of the show, where the prizes are typically significantly more valuable.

Several weeks ago, the Price Is Right at Night introduced a new Plinko twist, featuring a boost to get more money.

Host Drew Carey revealed another new twist, this time for the Let ‘Em Roll game.

In this game, contestants usually try to roll several dice together so they land on symbols for a car.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the primetime episode featured a different prize, which many contestants might want to win more than a new vehicle.

Let ‘Em Roll gets a primetime twist for a big prize

After a contestant with an “overthinker” t-shirt arrived on stage and met Drew, announcer George Gray told him to “just relax and win lots of money.”

George revealed he could win up to $150,000 in cash. Model Rachel Reynolds stood beside a large screen showing the potential prize amount.

Typically, viewers might see someone going for a cash prize like that on Plinko, but this time around, it was Let ‘Em Roll.

“Normally, we play this for a car, and we have car symbols on the blocks, but today, it’s dollar symbols,” Drew told the contestant.

The contestant rolls the dice, hoping they land on five dollar signs simultaneously. If they do, the contestant wins $150,000.

Other monetary amounts are on the dice, including $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000.

“If you don’t get five of the dollar signs, whatever money is showing on the blocks, that’s what you win,” Drew told him.

The teaser clip ended there, encouraging fans to watch The Price Is Right at Night to see more about the game and its outcome.

How the Let ‘Em Roll daytime version works

Several weeks ago, a contestant on The Price Is Right attempted to win a brand new Toyota Corolla valued at over $22,000.

The contestant received five dice in a bucket, which they had to roll down a chute. If all five dice showed a car symbol, she would win that new Corolla.

Alternatively, some dice featured monetary amounts significantly lower than what viewers see in that primetime edition. Instead, the dice featured $500, $1,000, and $1,500.

While each contestant receives one free dice roll, they can earn up to two more rolls for additional chances. To get those two additional rolls, they participate in a pricing game.

George presents the contestant with three grocery items. Drew reveals the price of the first one, and the contestant must correctly identify whether the cost of the next grocery item is “more or less.”

In the video example above, the contestant earned two additional rolls. She rolled three car symbols on her first try and earned $1,000.

She could walk away with $1,000 or roll those two non-car symbol dice again, so she rolled them again.

It was a wise decision, as that second roll resulted in a happy contestant winning herself a brand-new car.

Let ‘Em Roll originally debuted in 1999 on the show during Bob Barker’s era.

Time will tell if The Price Is Right at Night has a similar format with the dice rolls and how to get additional ones on stage.