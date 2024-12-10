The Price Is Right model reveals tips and tricks to win games: ‘Keep an eye on Drew’

Winning on The Price Is Right sometimes depends on skills or luck, but there may be some things to consider when playing various games.

The popular game show has seen multiple hosts, including the late Bob Barker and current host Drew Carey, who explain game rules and move things along for contestants and viewers.

Carey took over the hosting job in 2007 after Barker’s retirement. Barker, an iconic game show host, hosted the show for 35 years.

During its decades on television, the show has undergone many changes, with new games added or updated.

Fans consider some games tougher than others when it comes to someone winning and often debate which ones are most difficult.

However, one of the show’s main stars revealed some inside tips and tricks to increase one’s chances of getting on stage and winning prizes.

TPIR model suggests contestants ‘keep an eye on Drew’ during game show

Carey often receives praise or criticism for how things go on The Price Is Right.

While he loves to celebrate significant wins on stage with the contestants, he’s also there to try to encourage them after a tough loss.

Model James O’Halloran, celebrating his 10th anniversary on the show, said an essential “tip is to keep an eye on Drew.”

“He won’t tell you the answers, but he wants you to win. If you’re way off, he might go, ‘Could you repeat that?’ Just to give you another chance to maybe switch up your answer,” James shared with TV Insider, adding, “Pay attention to Drew and the audience. He’ll help you as much as he can get away with.”

That may have been evident during a game (below) where a contestant nearly made a costly mistake, but Drew assisted him.

At the time, the contestant received help from the audience during the pricing game, and Drew advised him on what the audience seemed to be telling him.

James hinted that if someone gets on stage and doesn’t know what they’re doing, many audience members are “fanatical viewers,” so listening to what they’re yelling might be helpful.

In the clip below, a contestant consulted audience members for help choosing numbers for a new car’s price and ultimately won the big prize.

James also suggested that prospective contestants can learn to recognize patterns and prices in many of the games.

“If you’ve watched that game just one other time before, you can do the same answers and you’re going to win. The best way to learn those is to watch the show. Keep an eye out. Look for the patterns. It’s not a coincidence,” James said.

James also shared how audience members can increase their chances of becoming contestants

While the audience includes many people wanting to win prizes, not everyone gets called down for a chance to get on stage with Carey.

However, James revealed what producers likely look for most when they choose audience members for announcer George Gray to call down to Contestants’ Row.

According to James, being “super energetic” will help audience members stand out significantly.

“Just get very excited and into the present with what’s going on. While the show is happening, the producers are watching for who is engaged. If you’re playing along with the people who are up there, if you’re enthusiastic, they go, ‘Hey, we’ve got a live one here,'” he shared.

James, who hails from Australia, joined The Price Is Right in 2014 following the game show holding its first male model search competition. He’s one of two male models on the show. Devin Goda became the second when he joined the crew in 2018.

Their TPIR co-stars include Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbelaez, Amber Lancaster, and the newest model, Alexis Gaube.

Along with Drew, George, and the production crew, they keep the show moving and root to see contestants winning on stage.