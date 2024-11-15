The Price Is Right model Alexis Gaube surprised on stage by dancing contestant

A contestant on The Price Is Right celebrated her win in style, which may have caught model Alexis Gaube off guard.

During a recent episode, viewers saw Danae win her way on stage with host Drew Carey by getting the closest bid to an item while at Contestant’s Row.

She got to play the Bonus Game for a trip to Maine worth over $7,000.

It featured four spots on the gameboard, featuring four smaller prizes worth $140 or less.

Danae had to tell Drew if the price for each smaller prize was higher or lower than the price they showed. If she got it right, she’d win that prize on the gameboard.

To win the trip to Maine, she had to win the prize on the gameboard with the word “Bonus” behind it.

TPIR contestant celebrated with Alexis Gaube

The four smaller prizes shown to Danae were a yogurt maker, an insulated Yeti lunch bag, a compost caddy, and a water flosser.

Danae incorrectly guessed higher on the yogurt maker, but Drew told her not to worry because she might find the “Bonus” card on a different spot.

She guessed the Yeti lunch bag was more expensive than the $45 they showed her. Drew revealed she was right, and Danae began to shake and dance in front of Drew.

“Ok, so I go to Maine now?” she hilariously asked after getting one right.

“If the bonus is here, you do. We don’t know until the end; we’re gonna surprise you,” Drew replied.

They showed her that the compost caddy was $70, and she correctly guessed it was lower. She followed that up by guessing the water flosser was higher than the $109 price tag they showed.

Drew told them to “light it up” to see if she had the “Bonus” in one of her three spots. Danae had the right instinct as they revealed it behind the first item she guessed correctly on the gameboard.

“Go on over there,” Drew instructed as she danced near him to celebrate the win.

She walked over to the large signs showing Maine as her prize. She hugged Alexis, who then stood between the Maine signs. Danae began dancing again, shaking for the audience right near Alexis.

Alexis Gaube was surprised by a winning contestant’s dance on The Price Is Right. Pic credit: CBS

The Price Is Right model looked surprised and then laughed over the moment as the dancing continued.

Danae seemed to enjoy her time on stage, and the celebration likely amused many viewers, including her friends in the audience and at home.

It’s not the first time a contestant had fun celebrating with Alexis. Monsters and Critics previously reported about a winning contestant who spun Alexis around during their celebration.

Alexis’s resume includes game shows and video game

Alexis is the newest model to appear on The Price Is Right, joining the female models that include Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, and Manuela Arbelaez.

She joined the CBS game show in 2021. Before that, Alexis worked as a model for another game show, Card Sharks, hosted by Joel McHale.

Alexis’s resume also includes a video game. The 25-year-old was the facial model for Jade in Mortal Kombat 11.

In addition, she appeared briefly on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, as seen in the Instagram video clip below.

Monsters and Critics reported that some viewers had issues with Alexis’s work as a model on The Price Is Right. However, she continues to have fun with Drew and the contestants as she presents prizes and prices and celebrates the wins!