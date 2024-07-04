The Price Is Right fans blast model as ‘fake’ and ‘annoying’ after reaction during game show

Viewers called out a model from The Price Is Right for what they felt were “fake” and “annoying” reactions during a game.

The popular game show, hosted by Drew Carey, also features models, including Manuela Arbelaez, Amber Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, Alexis Gaube, and Devin Goda.

They regularly appear on the show in various rotations to help present the games and prizes.

Contestants often celebrate their wins with Drew and the nearby models with hugs, handshakes, and high-fives.

However, some fans called attention to a model during an episode earlier this week.

It featured what some consider a “tricky” game for The Price Is Right contestant.

TPIR contestant played a challenging game due to item prices

The Price Is Right’s Tuesday episode included a contestant playing the game Hole In One, which involves several challenges.

The main aspect involves making a putt on a fake golf green set up on stage. The contestant gets their putt from a closer spot based on how well they price items in the game.

If they make the shot, the contestant wins a big prize, such as a new car.

On Tuesday’s episode, a contestant named Lorena played the game for a chance to win a new Honda Civic Sport.

TPIR’s models Alexis and Rachel were on stage to present the car and the other items Lorena had to guess prices for.

Host Drew Carey on stage with a contestant and models Rachel and Alexis for Hole In One. Pic credit: CBS

She had to rank six items in the game from most to least expensive. They included a box of organic waffles, car cleaner, a bag of trail mix, Primatene Mist asthma relief, Sriracha spread, and Pilot erasable marker pens.

As she guessed each product from least to most expensive, the models arranged their flags at the corresponding lines on the golf green.

One by one, they revealed each item’s price on the flags. Lorena correctly guessed the first three items with prices under $10. However, Alexis then revealed $25.20 for a set of erasable marker pens by Pilot, seemingly indicating that would end the correct guesses.

After showing the item’s price to the contestant, audience, and viewers, she first made a surprised “O” face. She then changed her expression to the one shown below after the reveal.

Alexis reacted to a contestant’s incorrect guess for a price on The Price Is Right. Pic credit: CBS

Even Drew was shocked by the item’s price. It ended her correct guesses, but he told Lorena she did well by getting closer to the hole for her putt than others recently had. She attempted the shot from only a few lines away.

She was close enough to sink the putt and win herself a car worth over $26,000. After the win, models Alexis and Rachel applauded, then joined Lorena next to her new car to celebrate.

Viewers called out TPIR model for her reactions during the game show

In a Reddit post, an individual uploaded a close-up shot of Alexis’s face from the abovementioned moment and said it was a “tricky” game due to the items and that her expression summed it up. However, other fans reacted differently to her expression.

“She’s just the worst. Not trying to be mean but I really dislike her. All the others are wonderful, she’s just way too fake with those facial reactions – like chill,” a critic commented.

Pic credit: @ABPlanetEarth/Reddit

The downvoted comment received multiple replies, including one who said they disagreed and liked all of the show’s models.

Another commenter agreed and said they find her “really annoying” during the game show.

Pic credit: @ABPlanetEarth/Reddit

Alexis regularly appears on the game show along with the other models mentioned. According to her The Price Is Right bio, she’s the newest of the models on the game show, having joined in 2021.

She’s appeared in campaigns for Target, Jockey, and Kohl’s. Alexis also appeared as a model in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful several times.