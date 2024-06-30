The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Tom claims Luna and Hope makes a declaration

The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for a hot sweeps month.

It’s July, which means passion, bombshells, and lies.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is back in Los Angeles, and his recent engagement has his family celebrating—some of them anyway.

Poppy’s (Romy Park) connection to Tom (Clint Howard) will also be explored. There is more to it than meets the eye, and viewers can expect this storyline to be front and center as July sweeps get going.

Let’s not forget Hope (Annika Noelle) and her reaction to Thomas’ engagement to Paris (Diamond White). That will also play a role in sweeps moving forward.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope makes a bold declaration

Seeing Douglas (Joseph Henry Samiri) again was Hope’s happiest moment amid a sea of bad times.

However, the news came that Thomas and Paris would be married. The two have a history of friendship, but no one pegged a marriage coming after Paris seemingly disappeared into thin air.

Hope is beside herself, knowing that she lost the only man who ever loved just her. She dealt with Liam’s (Scott Clifton) waffling for years, and while Thomas wasn’t welcomed by many in her life, being with him was something she was missing.

This week, Hope will confront Thomas at Forrester, revealing she still loves him and believes he loves her, too. She doesn’t know Paris is eavesdropping, which could push her to move up the wedding.

A flip of the scene in The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows a party at Eric’s (John McCook). They are toasting the upcoming wedding as Thomas and Paris share a kiss, and Hope looks like she will throw up.

Tom thinks he is Luna’s father

In a move everyone saw coming after Poppy and Tom recognized each other at IL Giardino, Tom declares he is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

This entire paternity storyline has been all over the place, leading viewers to think the writers may have forgotten the direction they want to go. However, it seems now that Tom is opening up about his rockstar past, and his being Luna’s father is highly probable.

However, with his declaration in Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment, we have to wonder if Poppy knew that was the case all along. If he is Luna’s dad, he must be related to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Li (Naomi Matsuda) performed the test, and she would do nothing to appease her sister.

Be sure to tune in so that not a moment of the upcoming storylines are missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.