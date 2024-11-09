The Price Is Right host Drew Carey tells ‘star’ contestant ‘Act like you love money’ during game

Drew Carey is always ready to give contestants on The Price Is Right some friendly advice about the games.

However, during a recent episode, he also offered a friendly suggestion to a contestant about his future career.

Drew, 66, is a former comedian and actor who has since moved comfortably to his role as game show host.

According to a recent highlight clip from The Price Is Right, viewers may have seen a “future star” on the show.

Drew met a contestant, Malcolm, who was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and said, “New York raised [him].”

Malcolm told Drew he was visiting the area and had “a quick table read” for an unspecified potential acting role, which piqued Drew’s curiosity.

Drew told TPIR contestant: ‘Act like you love money’

“Oh, what’s up, future star?” Drew joked to Malcolm, who replied he was “just working.”

“Well, act like you love money because we’ve got a pretty nice prize here,” Drew joked as Malcolm laughed at the host’s witty remark.

Announcer George Gray revealed Malcolm would play for a chance to win $10,000 in cash while on The Price Is Right.

He played the Half Off game, which involved correctly choosing which of two items’ prices on their tags was “half-off” the actual price.

For each pair he guessed correctly, half of the 16 boxes on stage would be removed, giving Malcolm an easier chance to pick the one containing the $10,000.

Malcolm correctly chose all three half-off prices, which included a fan, a massager, and a vacuum sealer.

Since he had all three correct, he would automatically receive $1,000. However, he was down to two boxes and had to pick one for the potential $10,000 prize. One of the two boxes was empty.

“Can you give me a hint?” Malcolm asked the host, trying to get some help.

“I wish I could, but I have no idea,” he told him.

Malcolm chose the No. 2 box, which model Devin Goda carried over to him.

Drew gave him a three-count, and Malcolm lifted the lid and saw wads of cash inside, giving him the $10,000 win.

Devin approached to high-five him on the win as fellow model Alexis Gaube walked over. She and Malcolm threw some money into the air to make it rain in a celebratory fashion.

Drew Carey could be among a big movie sequel’s guest stars

Drew Carey rose to fame as a standup comedian and then on television. He starred as a fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom The Drew Carey Show.

Other TV roles included Drew appearing in one-episode appearances for NCIS, Community, and American Housewife. In 1994, he appeared as Drew Clark in 13 episodes of The Good Life.

He’s appeared as himself in most roles and starred on the improv sketch show Whose Line Is It Anyway? Drew could return to the screen in a special cameo role.

Earlier this year, Monsters and Critics reported that fellow actor and comedian Adam Sandler spoke about getting Drew to appear in Happy Gilmore 2.

“That would be great. I would love Drew Carey to be in this movie out of respect to Bob,” Sandler told Dan Patrick during an interview segment.

In the original Happy Gilmore, the late great Bob Barker appeared in a funny cameo role as himself and got into a fight with Sandler’s character, Happy.

“The price is wrong, b***h,” Happy told Barker after seemingly knocking him out.

However, Barker got back on his feet and fought Happy more, knocking him down with a punch.

“I think you’ve had enough,” Barker told him but noticed he was still conscious and knocked him out with a kick.

“Now you’ve had enough, b***h,” Barker said before walking off.

As of this writing, Happy Gilmore 2 doesn’t have an official premiere date, aside from March 2025 on Netflix.

It’s unclear if Carey will appear in the anticipated sequel, although several guest stars will, including NFL star Travis Kelce, who Sandler seemingly confirmed would get a cameo role.