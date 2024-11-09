Jeopardy! apologizes for throwing shade at Travis Kelce as fans call out ‘disgusting’ clue

Jeopardy! fans claimed the game show crossed the line with a recent clue throwing shade at Travis Kelce.

Kelce is known by many as a star tight end who won Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition, he’s started to become known for his aspiring career in television and movies, including hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? game show and appearing in FX’s drama series Grotesquerie.

However, he became known by many more people after he began dating pop singer Taylor Swift last year.

The Swifties have a loyal fanbase and will often defend whoever criticizes Taylor or her man, Travis.

That may be why Jeopardy! posted a public apology after recently mentioning the football star during the show as fans blasted them.

Jeopardy! said ‘sorry’ for their Kelce clue

On a recent episode of Jeopardy!, host Ken Jennings presented contestants with the clue: “‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ is hosted by this man who’s maybe more famous as a BF than as a 3-time Super Bowl champ.”

“Who is Travis Kelce?” is the correct response, as he hosts a reboot version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? on Amazon Prime, which features celebrities. In addition, he has three Super Bowl rings as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, alongside star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A contestant, Derek, gave the correct question for the game show clue.

Jeopardy! and Pop Culture Jeopardy! shared an Instagram post showing the clue, with an apology.

“Sorry to this man,” the caption said on the post.

However, the caption refers to an interview remark Keke Palmer made several years ago about not knowing who former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney was, which went viral on social media.

“I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I wouldn’t know this man if I saw him walking down the street. I wouldn’t know a thing,” she told Vanity Fair then.

“Sorry to this man,” Keke said.

and here is Keke Palmer saying "sorry to this man" in meme format, you're welcome pic.twitter.com/1V6XariICP — matt gehring (@mattryanx) September 12, 2019

Fans blasted the game show as ‘disgusting’ for a ‘nasty’ clue about Kelce

Fans flooded the Instagram comment section to share their feedback about Jeopardy!’s clue. While some laughed about it or gave the correct answer, multiple fans called out the game show.

“This is really what we’re stooping to?” a commenter asked, with another individual commenting, “this was unnecessarily nasty.”

“Never thought I’d unfollow Jeopardy lmao, this is disgusting…,” a commenter said.

Another fan suggested one game show host is “jealous” of another, seemingly referring to Ken Jennings as taking “cheap shots” at Kelce with the clue.

Pic credit: @jeopardy/Instagram

“SMH Be Better People!” the individual wrote in their Instagram comment.

Travis is still active in the NFL, and his Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl. They’re currently undefeated with an 8-0 record. Kelce hasn’t looked quite as impressive as previous seasons. As of this report, he’s tallied 52 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to playing football and hosting a game show, Travis also acts. As mentioned, he had a role in FX’s Grotesquerie and will appear in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 sequel starring Adam Sandler.

Season 1 of Travis Kelce’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is available to stream on Amazon Prime. It features six episodes with celebs, including comedian Nikki Glaser, actress Nicole Byer, and former NFL star-turned-analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Jeopardy!’s spinoff, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, premieres on December 4. Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost will host episodes on Amazon’s Prime Video on Wednesdays and is known for throwing plenty of comedic shade during his SNL Weekend Update with co-star Michael Che.