Pop Culture Jeopardy! spinoff gets host, popular contestant as clue-writer with fans ‘excited to watch’

Jeopardy! fans expressed excitement over the unveiling of the host and a popular contestant joining a new spinoff.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be similar to the regular game, which features contestants giving questions as their answers to clues from the game board.

Ken Jennings hosts the version that airs daily on ABC, and some believed he might also host the pop culture spinoff.

However, Jeopardy! recently revealed that Colin Jost is the spinoff’s official host.

Jost is best known as a Saturday Night Live cast member, where he regularly presents the SNL Weekend Update segment with castmate Michael Che.

While that news may have many people excited for the spinoff, it seems a former contestant revealing he’s writing clues for the show also has people excited.

Host and clue-writer revealed for Jeopardy! spinoff

A post on the Jeopardy! Instagram page announced that Jost will host Pop Culture Jeopardy! while the caption shares a bit more about the show’s home, and it’s not ABC.

“He’s got that new host energy 🎤✨ Check out @colinjost on #PopCultureJeopardy! Coming soon to @primevideo @amazonmgmstudios #Jeopardy!” the caption said, revealing the streaming platform where viewers can watch.

The SNL star, married to actress Scarlett Johansson, has recently appeared on NBC’s coverage of the Olympics. As of this writing, Jost is in Tahiti, covering the surfing events.

In addition to Pop Culture Jeopardy! announcing its host, former Jeopardy! contestant Louis Virtel shared that he is part of the clue-writing team for the spinoff.

“I’m a writer on Pop Culture Jeopardy! so I hope all you potential contestants have been preparing your entire lives for this,” he tweeted along with a retweet about Jost hosting.

Former Jeopardy! contestant tweets about joining spinoff to write clues. Pic credit: @louisvirtel/Twitter

Virtel gained popularity years ago on Jeopardy! for his reaction after answering a Daily Double on the show.

At the time, Alex Trebek was host, and revealed a clue about an Arthur Miller play that involved 1690s Salem and 1950s America.

“What is The Crucible?” Virtel gave as his question.

He did an iconic finger snap in the air after Trebek announced it was correct. The clip was shared by someone on YouTube and has tallied over 63,000 views.

Fans say they’re ‘excited’ for Pop Culture Jeopardy! with Virtel on board

Fans blew up the Instagram comment section on the reveal for Jost as host of the spinoff, and also the comment section from Virtel’s Twitter post.

“YASSS!!!” wrote one Jeopardy! fan about Jost, while another said, “Omg! Exciting!”

“I’ll totally watch it now,” someone commented.

“Pop Culture version of Jeopardy! AND Colin Jost? Talk about doubling up on the wins,” another individual wrote.

“Yesss! Though now I’m sad this prob means you can’t compete,” a commenter replied to Virtel’s tweet.

“Trust me, it was the heartache of my summer,” Virtel replied.

Another asked “Louis how did you not get the hosting gig?! This show is truly made for — YOU. Glad to know you’re in the writing dept. though!” another commenter said.

“Okay, now I’m more excited to watch this knowing you’re a writer. Perfect!” another comment said.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! hasn’t received an official premiere date for episodes, but may arrive around the same time as another new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? hosted by NFL star Travis Kelce.

With Jost as host and Virtel part of the Pop Culture Jeopardy! writing team, it seems fans are on board as they await news of when episodes will finally release on Amazon Prime.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiere is TBA for Amazon Prime.