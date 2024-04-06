Adam Sandler wants The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey in Happy Gilmore 2

The news is out about a potential Happy Gilmore 2, and Adam Sandler mentioned several actors he wants to cameo in the anticipated sequel.

They are The Price Is Right host Drew Carey and longtime journalist and TV personality Dan Patrick.

In the 1996 classic comedy, Sandler played the title character, a hockey player turned golfer. Christopher McDonald played his rival, Shooter McGavin, and let it slip last month that a sequel was in development.

Additional Happy Gilmore cast included Julie Bowen, Carl Weathers, Kevin Nealon, and professional golfer Lee Trevino.

A memorable appearance and line involved the late Bob Barker, who hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years.

Following the big sequel news leaked last month via McDonald, Sandler appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the movie’s status.

“We’re working on it, me and [Tim] Herlihy,” Sandler said, adding, “are diligently working on a reason for everyone to come watch it and have a good time. Netflix is excited about it.”

“We’ve got a million ideas already. We’ve just gotta make it a movie,” Sandler said after sharing he wanted Patrick to appear in the movie as himself.

“We love Happy Gilmore. We don’t want to let anybody down. People have talked about this for many years,” he told Patrick.

The original film is nearing 30 years old, which could make a sequel an epic follow-up. Patrick even joked with Sandler it could be like The Godfather 2 and even better than the first film.

While Sandler didn’t give an expected timeframe for the filming or potential release, he mentioned they’re “working hard” to complete a script and then expected filming to start somewhere on the East Coast.

Sandler’ would love’ to have Drew Carey in the Happy Gilmore sequel

The original film featured the late Bob Barker in a significant role. Patrick mentioned Barker’s memorable scene in Happy Gilmore, where he famously fought Sandler’s Happy on the golf course and won.

Barker was Happy’s partner during a celebrity Pro-Am golf event and continued to talk trash to him about his terrible game. Eventually, it led to a fight, with Barker getting the upper hand and last laugh.

“The price is wrong, b***h,” Barker classicly told Happy after beating him up.

With Barker’s passing last year, Sandler asked Patrick if he wanted to fight him in the new movie.

“Yeah,” Patrick said, adding, “Or you could have Drew Carey.”

“That would be great. I would love Drew Carey to be in this movie out of respect to Bob,” Sandler said.

He said when they first started writing ideas for the sequel Barker and Weathers were still alive, so they were in mind to return in cameo roles.

“It sucks. We love those guys. They’re just such a big part of the movie and great people,” Sandler said, adding, “We’re going to get them involved.”

Ironically, Adam Sandler is the current director of The Price Is Right, but he isn’t the well-known actor and comedian. He took over from Ryan Polito in 2013.

Carey has hosted The Price Is Right since Barker’s retirement as the show’s host in 2007. He’s best known for his roles in The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line Is It Anyways? along with appearances as various characters here or there in other sitcoms and shows.