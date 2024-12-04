The Price Is Right star Drew Carey and Drew Barrymore among celebs roasted in Hollywood Squares teaser

Hollywood Squares officially returns in January and will bring a star-studded lineup of guests to entertain viewers and, hopefully, help out contestants.

The popular game show is a variation of tic-tac-toe and features celebrities called upon to help contestants answer questions for an “X” or “O” in their square.

Among those seated in the squares are talk show host Drew Barrymore and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey.

While CBS Mornings star and former NFL player Nate Burleson hosts the returning game show, Barrymore will be the center square throughout the episodes.

And it seems nobody is safe from receiving comedic jabs from various individuals around them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a hilarious new teaser for the show, Barrymore and Carey get roasted by fellow celebrity guests.

See Carey and Barrymore get roasted by their Hollywood Squares co-stars

In a new preview of the Hollywood Squares reboot, viewers see some humorous moments from the upcoming game show.

“Join Drew Barrymore and eight of her funniest friends,” a narrator says as footage plays from Hollywood Squares episodes.

The new teaser features standout lines from comedian Pete Holmes and Conan O’Brien’s famous friend, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“I feel like I’m on your talk show; you’re so uncomfortably close,” Triumph tells Barrymore as her face is inches from him.

Moments later, Holmes throws a jab at Carey, telling him, “The price was wrong, Drew!”

The teaser arrives as CBS’s The Price Is Right is on a holiday hiatus, with reruns airing until next week.

Drew’s predecessor as TPIR host, the late Bob Barker, famously appeared as himself in the classic Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore and exchanged similar lines with the film’s star.

Toward the end of the Hollywood Squares teaser clip, Holmes fires away at the show’s host. As Burleson turns to show his unique suit of different colors, Holmes tells him, “It kind of looks like a black suit changed its mind.”

CBS revealed the game show’s celebrity lineup and premiere date

Holmes and Triumph won’t be the only ones slinging one-liners and jabs at celebs, contestants, and the host. CBS revealed other comedians and funny celebs as part of the Hollywood Squares lineup.

They include former late show host Jay Leno, Kevin Nealon, Gabriel Iglesias, Whitney Cummings, Jimmy O. Yang, and Tiffany Haddish.

In another clip, Haddish tries to shoot her shot with a contestant, and Burleson humorously reminds them which show they’re on.

The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood, Kristen Schaal, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Oliver Hudson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tyra Banks, Julie Bowen, and Justin Long are celebrity guests.

Last month, Drew appeared in an Instagram clip featuring her and Long reuniting after co-starring in 2010’s Going the Distance.

The original Hollywood Squares premiered in the mid-1960s with Peter Marshall as the host., Revivals of the game show arrived in the mid-1980s and late 1990s, hosted by John Davidson and Tom Bergeron, respectively.

There were also spinoff versions, including Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares, and Celebrity Squares. However, CBS is bringing back a reboot of the original concept.

The game board features nine squares in a large three-by-three grid like a tic-tac-toe board. A celebrity sits inside each square facing the host and contestants.

Contestants alternate between choosing celebrity squares to get an “X” or “O.” The host reads off a question, and the contestant typically gives a funny answer but then usually says what they believe is the correct answer. A contestant can agree or disagree.

The contestants rack up money as they get questions right and win by connecting their three Xs or three Os to complete a tic-tac-toe win.

Based on CBS’s teaser material, Hollywood Squares premieres on Thursday, January 9, 2025, and will have new episodes to enjoy weekly.

Hollywood Squares premieres Thursday, January 9 at 8/7c on CBS.