The Price Is Right contestant falls to floor and rolls in front of Drew Carey after stressful game

The Price Is Right features some difficult games, and the stress of achieving a big win can result in surprising celebrations.

Host Drew Carey recently witnessed a contestant falling to the floor after he revealed her fate in a game.

The contestant, Renee, played what some fans might call one of the “toughest games” to appear on the game show: Pocket Change.

However, when prizes like a new car are on the line, contestants do their best to defy the odds and win.

At one point, Drew even asked Renee why she didn’t make things easy on herself.

In the Pocket Change format, the car’s price starts at 25 cents for the game but can increase with incorrect guesses.

Pocket Change has a challenging format to win

In Pocket Change, there’s also a gameboard with six empty number spots for the actual price of the car and six numbers on the board. When contestants guess a number’s correct spot in the car’s price, they get to choose an envelope from the board.

When they get a number wrong, the game price of the car goes up 25 cents each time.

The envelopes they randomly picked contain amounts of change from 0 cents up to two dollars, which they’ll need to be able to purchase the car. At the end of the game, the host reveals if they have enough change to buy the car.

Check out the video below to better understand how Pocket Change works.

Contestant fell to the floor after Pocket Change

Renee started Pocket Change with 25 cents. She got two numbers wrong in the price of the Toyota Camry on the gameboard, which raised the car’s price to 75 cents for the game.

That meant she needed 50 cents more from the random envelopes she picked.

Drew revealed the first envelope had just 10 cents, which gave Renee 35 cents. He opened the second envelope and then frowned after seeing what was inside.

“Why didn’t you make this easy?” he asked before revealing 5 cents.

Her final envelopes needed at least 35 cents to buy the car.

“Guess what? You won a brand new Toyota,” Drew said as he revealed 50 cents in an envelope.

At that moment, Renee collapsed face forward on the floor due to the stressful win. She kicked around a bit on the floor and rolled forward as Drew watched, smirking.

He revealed her final envelope had another 5 cents inside it.

Renee eventually got up and rushed to the car, hugging model Rachel Reynolds to celebrate.

Fans reacted to the contestant’s big TPIR win

The Price Is Right fans enjoy seeing contestants win big. Many reacted to Renee’s Pocket Change moment from the episode.

“I’m shocked that she pulled it off like that,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Good going.”

“Pocket Change is by far one of the hardest and toughest games ever played in the Drew Carey era,” another fan commented.

Another individual commented that the “roll was funny” after Renee’s win in the game.

Pocket Change is somewhat new, debuting January 10, 2005, just two years before Drew took over as host for the retired Bob Barker.

Renee’s celebration made for quite a moment, as the game show always keeps fans entertained, rooting for contestants to win big.