The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey says ‘watch out’ after seeing ‘the luckiest contestant’ on stage

Drew Carey recently proclaimed he’d seen “the luckiest contestant” on The Price Is Right.

The game show host witnesses all sorts of lucky contestants during his time on stage, who win games in surprising fashions.

That included a TPIR moment where a contestant won a game in an impressively fast time.

Due to the surprising nature of some wins, some fans have even accused the show of rigging games, although there has never been convincing proof.

Recently, a contestant, Alexia, was extra lucky with how she won her way on stage before winning again in dramatic fashion.

The exciting moments occurred while she played the game Pass the Buck, but she had limited chances to get things right.

Drew Carey calls a surprising winner ‘the luckiest contestant’

In Pass the Buck, contestants can choose from six numbers on the game board. Behind three numbers, there are cash prizes. Behind one of the numbers is a brand-new car. Behind two of the numbers are the dreaded “Lose everything” cards, which contestants want to avoid.

Each contestant gets one pick and can win two more. The game presented contestants with two items worth less than $10. After the digital displays reveal the prices of the two items, the contestant must choose which is incorrect and add a dollar to make it correct. They get two of these opportunities to win two potential bonus picks.

Unfortunately, Alexia failed in her two attempts to win additional picks, choosing the wrong item to add a dollar to both times.

“Like I told ya, you get one pick,” host Drew Carey said after she seemed discouraged.

She chose the No. 4 spot with her one pick, telling the host it was her “all-time lucky number.”

“Number four, all-time lucky number. Here she goes,” Drew said before pulling away the number.

“Car!” Drew yelled as he revealed the car picture, and Alexia began screaming and jumping to celebrate.

“Are you kidding me?” Drew asked after she ran over to the new car.

“Gotta be the luckiest contestant,” the host said while Alexia kept screaming next to the shiny vehicle.

“We’ll be back to spin the wheel, watch out,” he joked after the crazy win.

Fans reacted to contestant’s ‘lucky’ and ‘incredible’ win on TPIR

Fans also seemed impressed, as they commented on YouTube about Alexia’s lucky wins while on The Price Is Right.

One commenter said it was “the most incredible win” they’d seen on that pricing game.

“Even if you got both sets of items wrong. Woah, that was out of this world!”

“One pick was all it took!” wrote one fan, while another commenter said the entire episode “was crazy good.”

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

While one commenter suggested they thought it was a first for Pass the Buck, another replied claiming they remembered it also occurring on the show “a few years ago.”

Alexia’s luck also included her win from Contestant’s Row. Her bid on the jukebox prize was one dollar below the actual price, meaning she won an automatic $500 and got on stage to play Pass the Buck.

Her luck ended at the Wheel, though, as she could not continue to the Showcase round. Nonetheless, she’ll enjoy a new car and cash after her lucky streak on The Price Is Right!