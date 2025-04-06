The Price Is Right host Drew Carey welcomes guest model back to game show

A guest model is returning to the job on The Price Is Right and seems ready for the assignment.

Host Drew Carey currently works with a team of models, including Rachel Reynolds.

Rachel, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, Manuela Arbelaez, Devin Goda, and James O’Halloran are the models who present the games and prizes.

Usually, just one or two of them are featured in most episodes.

However, the upcoming episode features a returning addition to the team.

Drew welcomed the CBS star who appeared in several teaser clips for the game show.

Guest model is returning to The Price Is Right

In one of the new sneak peek clips for The Price Is Right, Drew introduced the show’s guest model to everyone.

“Hey, why don’t you give a nice welcome to Karla Mosley from the new CBS soap, Beyond the Gates,” Drew said, as the camera panned over to show her smiling and waving.

After Drew asked how she was doing, he mentioned the excitement about the new show.

“Yeah, I’m here with Beyond the Gates, a new show,” she said, adding, “Maybe you’ve been watching; it’s on every day on CBS.”

Drew asked Karla if the soap opera character she plays is “nice or evil.”

“My character is not always nice,” she replied.

“Oh, good! Who wants a nice character on a soap?” he fired back.

He explained that Karla would be on the entire episode of The Price Is Right.

Karla will have more significant role than other TPIR models

In another clip, Karla stands beside a large promotional poster for the CBS original soap, Beyond the Gates.

“Please welcome back Karla Mosley!” announcer George Gray shouts.

“Thanks, George! Well, prepare to immerse yourself in the glamor and luxury you’ll experience Beyond the Gates,” she said.

“My character, Dani Dupree, is a rebellious former model who gave up her career for love, so I know she’d love this professional camera and lighting package,” she said as she showed off the prizes on stage.

Karla’s soap opera, Beyond the Gates, premiered earlier this year with her as Danielle “Dani” Dupree. Before appearing on the new CBS original, she was Amanda Sinclair in 10 episodes of The Young and the Restless in 2021.

However, many soap fans might remember her as Maya Avant Forrester, as she appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful from 2013 to 2019.

She’s appeared in 14 episodes of The Price Is Right, but this will be her first time since 2014.

It seems she’ll guest-model in just the one episode of The Price Is Right this week, but she could always return again. However, the other models generally don’t speak while presenting prizes, simply using hand gestures and facial expressions.

George describes the prizes but might be ready to pass the mic for a brief cross-promotion between the CBS shows. The clips didn’t include other models, so maybe Karla is taking over for the regulars.

Viewers will see Karla as a guest model on the episode airing Monday, April 7.