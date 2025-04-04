The Price Is Right’s Drew Carey asks ‘Do you believe in miracles?’ after contestant ‘saved the day’

Sometimes, contestants have luck on their side when appearing on The Price Is Right stage.

Host Drew Carey and viewers frequently witness contestants who win a game when things seem stacked against them.

Drew recently saw what he may have considered a miraculous feat while guiding a contestant through the game Any Number.

The popular game features three potential prizes, with a brand new car being the best.

In addition, there’s a smaller prize, usually priced under $1,000, and a piggy bank, which typically contains under $10.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The objective is to choose the digits at the top of the game board that are in the price of the car.

Drew references the famous ‘miracles’ line after TPIR contestant’s on-stage effort

A contestant, Otis, who retired from the military, won his way on stage and shook hands with Drew. After announcer George Gray revealed he could win a workout gear package, he announced he could also win a brand new car.

He would need to guess the other four digits in the car’s price from the top of the Any Number board since Drew started him off with a two as the first digit.

However, if he chose one that wasn’t included in the car’s price, it would be added to either the workout gear’s price or the piggy bank’s amount.

He chose seven, the first digit for the price of the workout gear. However, his second choice, three, and his third choice, six, went to the car’s price.

After his next several guesses went to the piggy bank and workout gear, things started to get tense. He then picked the number one, leaving him just one digit to guess the car’s price.

He had four numbers atop the gameboard and chose the number eight next. That was the right pick, as it completed the car’s price of $23,186. Otis rushed to where models Manuela Arbelaez and James O’Halloran congratulated him near his new vehicle.

Following the contestant’s win, Drew raised both arms as if celebrating the victory.

“Do you believe in miracles? Do you believe?” he asked, referencing a famous sports call.

Al Michaels previously said the line after the United States hockey team upset the Soviet Union team during the 1980 Winter Olympics. It is commonly called the Miracle on Ice game.

Otis seemingly achieved a miraculous win because he had four numbers left on the board and needed the right one to complete the car. Otherwise, he might have won workout gear for over $700 or under $10 cash in the piggy bank.

Fans say contestant ‘saved’ what was a ‘rough show’ for TPIR

In the YouTube comments for the highlight clip, many fans praised Otis’s win on The Price Is Right. Some suggested he saved the show with that victory.

“What a comeback victory for Otis! Thank you for your service!” a commenter wrote.

“Otis is the only big winner from today’s episode and he saved the day,” a commenter posted, adding, “He also won the Showcase.”

“Otis saved the day, and ended up having a great day today,” another fan wrote.

One individual called it “A very rough show today” and wrote, “Any Number was the only win.”

Fans of The Price Is Right weigh in. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

In the past, some fans have also criticized specific games on the show as too challenging to win or even bashed contestants who made mistakes while playing them.

Still, the show continues to feature memorable moments each season.

In another recent episode, Drew called out a loud audience member who may have helped a contestant win.

Both instances involved someone potentially saving the day for a contestant or the show.