Drew Carey protects himself as The Price Is Right contestant jumps at him

Drew Carey ensured he wouldn’t get tackled or hurt on stage during The Price Is Right.

The 66-year-old actor and comedian became the host of the game show in 2007, replacing the legendary Bob Barker upon his retirement.

Both hosts have experienced highlight moments on the show, including big wins, broken TPIR games, and contestants having random mishaps.

Excited contestants often catch Drew off guard, surprising him with bear hugs and other celebrations after winning games for big prizes on the show.

In a recent episode, a contestant spun the famous wheel as part of the Showcase Showdown, and Drew allowed her to give some shoutouts.

“To my wonderful family and my beautiful abuelita Melba, it’s her 86th birthday today. Happy birthday,” she said.

TPIR contestant jumps at Drew after exciting moment

“Happy birthday!” Drew said, adding, “How about a dollar?” as the wheel began slowing down.

“You got it!” Drew exclaimed as the wheel stopped on the dollar spot, winning the contestant $1,000.

She did a bit of breakdancing near Drew before turning and jumping excitedly toward him with both knees up in the air.

In a highlight video clip, The Price Is Right host raises his arm to prevent her from jumping into him.

She jumped several more times before Drew extended his arm to motion for her to stand to the side of the wheel.

Fans wanted to see Drew jump and feared for his safety on TPIR stage

The episode recently aired on March 31. In the Instagram post’s comment section, fans reacted to the contestant jumping around and worried over Drew’s safety on The Price Is Right stage.

“Drew said ‘please don’t jump on me’ in his head,” a commenter wrote.

Another said, “I was hoping Drew would jump with her LOL!”

“Why do they always jump up and down, seemingly out of control. Poor Drew. He’s scared that one of these people is going to jump on him. Not good!” another commenter said.

Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

Another commenter replied that Drew got knocked down “years ago” by a contestant, and “that time was actually kinda funny tho.”

A contestant previously tackled Drew on-stage

A clip on X shows the moment from seven years ago, with an excited contestant rushing up to the stage after getting the closest bid on a prize package from Contestants’ Row.

During the crazy moments recorded on camera, she tackles Drew for a hug and takes him down with her near the side of the stage.

Several audience members to the side of the stage put their hands out to prevent Drew from falling, and one individual seemed to fix a lightbulb or another part of the set that got knocked down.

Contestant nearly knocks Drew off stage! THAT WAS CLOSE! #PriceIsRight @DrewFromTV pic.twitter.com/DraomGNdvb — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 24, 2018

Thankfully, Drew appeared OK after the incident and still popped up with a smile.

“Hey, everybody,” he said before chuckling over the mishap.

“I’m fine. I’m fine,” he told her several times but seemed at a loss for words, catching his breath as he laughed it off.

Eventually, he asked announcer George Gray to describe her potential prize.

“Do not break the host or our set,” George joked before announcing the new car she could win.