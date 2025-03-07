Drew Carey’s clumsy mistake on The Price Is Right helps contestant win

A contestant on The Price Is Right got a big assist in winning several significant prizes after Drew Carey’s sudden mishap.

The game show host admitted to the “mistake” during the televised incident but wasn’t sure how it happened.

Viewers saw the mess-up during 10 Chances, a game that debuted on the show 50 years ago.

It involves a gameboard featuring three prizes on cards in one row and 10 blank spaces in the row beneath them.

The contestant receives a marker to write down their price guesses for each one.

They win a car if they correctly identify the price of each of the three prizes, including the vehicle itself, within 10 attempts.

Drew Carey admitted ‘our mistake’ to contestant after clumsy reveal

For 10 Chances, Drew Carey pulls a card with the name of each prize off the gameboard, one by one, showing contestants digits they can use to guess the price.

The recent episode’s game featured a compass, appliances, and an SUV as the three prizes.

The contestant saw three digits for the first prize, a compass, and had to write down two of those digits for the correct price.

After some audience assistance, she wrote $40 as her guess. Drew hit a button with his hand, revealing $40 as the correct price for the compass.

Next, she had to identify the price of the appliances. She was supposed to see four digits, of which she’d write down three for her price guess.

Drew pulled away the “Appliances” title card from the gameboard. As he did, the price card suddenly dropped into the slot, revealing a correct price of $540.

The game show host turned and frowned, looking at someone off-camera for several moments as the contestant quickly wrote $540 into the blank space. She cheered the accidental reveal.

“I don’t know what happened. Nobody touched this,” Drew explained.

“I just pulled the card off, and it fell, so you automatically get that. That was our mistake,” he told the contestant.

She gave Drew a side hug, and then he hit the button for the item multiple times to make the bell sound effect.

Due to that error, she still had eight chances left to guess the price of the main prize, a new SUV.

Drew Carey looked off-camera after a clumsy reveal on The Price Is Right’s 10 Chances. Pic credit: CBS

This time, he revealed the five digits she needed to use to identify the price of the vehicle.

“You’re gonna use all five numbers. Good luck,” Drew said.

Her first guess was incorrect, and Drew joked it was “The first mistake of the game. Or the second.”

Her second guess was also incorrect. She wrote another price, beginning with a three that was way too high, and many audience members let her know it.

On her third attempt, she wrote $26,520 for the price of the Chevy Trailblazer, but Drew told her she couldn’t use a digit from above twice.

Using the marker, she changed a two into a three on the board. Drew smashed the button, and her guess of $26,530 was right on the money as the contestant ran over to check out her SUV.

Fans react to ‘hilarious’ mishap on The Price Is Right

On YouTube, fans commented about the game show’s televised mishap, which helped one contestant win appliances and, ultimately, the bigger prize.

“Drew’s reaction when the second frame fell,” a commenter wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

“I love that she still wrote in the price, plus a smiley face!” a fan commented.

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

Others commented, “Oops Drew didn’t mean to do that,” and “the look on Drew’s face with the appliances was absolutely PRICELESS & HILARIOUS.”

One individual joked that “Manuela is vindicated” after Drew’s recent mistake.

In 2015, Manuela Arbelaez, one of The Price Is Right’s models, revealed the winning price tag for a new car before the contestant’s second guess.

Due to her super costly error, the contestant automatically won the new car.

The mistake worried Manuela about getting fired or having her paychecks docked to pay for the car.

However, in 2025, she’s still on The Price Is Right, and now she can joke with Drew that she took things a step further than he did.