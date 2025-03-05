The Price Is Right host Drew Carey says he ‘feels like Wayne Brady’ after contestant’s reply

A contestant’s response on The Price Is Right had host Drew Carey feeling like he should be on a different show.

He recently said he felt like Wayne Brady due to how things played out on stage.

Drew presented the game Spelling Bee to a contestant. The game involves choosing numbers on the board that reveal letters to spell “CAR.”

If the contestant succeeds, they’ll win a new car. Alternatively, various amounts of money are behind some cards, so a contestant can rack up some cash to walk away with.

A contestant, Patricia, did just that, as she uncovered five cards worth $1,000 each.

Drew told her she could continue playing to win the $19,000 car or walk away with the $5,000 cash.

Drew said he felt like Wayne Brady on stage

“I’ll give you $5,000 just to walk away and forget about the car,” Drew told Patricia.

“I’ll take the five grand!” she yelled after considering the situation.

“You’re gonna take the five grand?” Drew asked with a smile.

The contestant celebrated on stage as Drew shook hands with her to seal the deal for the game.

“I feel like Wayne Brady. Jonathan, show her what she’s gonna get,” Drew joked, referring to Let’s Make a Deal.

The CBS game show, hosted by Drew’s friend, Wayne Brady, features Jonathan Mangum as its announcer. Model Tiffany Coyne also presents prizes on stage behind curtains, inside boxes, and in envelopes.

The two shows have had crossovers before, where various cast members appeared on the other show.

Drew and Wayne also worked together on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, an improv comedy show that aired on ABC.

In a spoiler alert, that clip above didn’t show what happened after Drew turned those $1,000 cards. The first three cards had the letters to spell out “CAR,” causing the contestant to put her hands on her head and fall to the stage in disbelief.

Fans shared if they would’ve made the same decision on Spelling Bee

Based on comments on the Instagram video post, fans had mixed opinions regarding the game decision. Multiple commenters said they’d have tried for the bigger prize on stage, the new Nissan.

One commenter said, “Would not have taken the 5 grand,” while another wrote, “I would have gone for it but $5,000 is nice, too.”

“SHE HAD THE CAR!!!!” a commenter mentioned.

“It’s not every day you have an opportunity to win a new car,” another commenter said.

Other commenters felt taking the money was a good move and agreed they would have done that.

“I honestly would take $5000 I need more money than a car anyway,” one individual said.

“Just Take The Money And Run!!!” another fan commented.

The Spelling Bee game appeared on the Tuesday, March 4, episode of The Price Is Right. Last week, the show aired its special 10,000th episode.

The milestone episode featured much bigger prizes, including a contestant overwhelmed with emotion due to a life-changing prize.