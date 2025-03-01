The Price Is Right’s 10,000th episode: Contestant breaks down in tears after life-changing win

A contestant experienced an emotional, life-changing moment on The Price Is Right stage.

The game show recently aired its 10,000th episode, which meant glamorous and glitzy attire for the cast and a unique set design.

Additionally, there were upgrades to the potential prizes contestants could win in the games.

They included a contestant playing Any Number for a chance to win a car, but host Drew Carey revealed a more valuable prize in the game.

Another contestant had a similar situation, as he played the Grand Game with significant money on the line.

He became emotional after learning how much money he’d be playing to win.

Contestant experienced a life-changing win on The Price Is Right

In the Grand Game, contestants must identify four of the six grocery items on the game that cost less than $10.

The game starts with $10 on the board as the prize money. For each item the contestant correctly chooses that is lower than $10, the game show adds a zero to the end of their potential prize money.

“We’ll add a zero every time you’re right,” Drew told the contestant, Ryan, adding that he could win $100,000 in total.

That put some pressure on Ryan, but he had the help of a loud and supportive audience to choose items.

Ryan could choose from a drink mix, body wash, pickled onions, ice cream, a protein bar, and a scent booster.

He correctly chose the drink mix and ice cream to boost his potential prize to $1,000.

From there, he chose the protein bar, which brought his potential prize to $10,000.

“Now, you can stop if you want to right now,” Drew informed him, letting him know he could leave with the $10,000 or continue.

Ryan seemed caught up in the moment and as if he was overwhelmed, but he continued to play the game.

With one more item to choose, the audience delivered a highly audible “Onions! Onions!” chant to guide him.

He selected the pickled onions and stood back, already in tears, his hands folded as if praying.

Drew revealed that the pickled onions were $5.99, giving Ryan that $100,000 win.

At first, he seemed unsure that he’d won, but Drew confirmed it as the game show’s alarms and bells sounded. Ryan fell to the stage in tears, overcome with emotion from his life-changing win.

Fans celebrated the ‘heartwarming’ moment from TPIR’s 10,000th episode

The recent 10,000th episode seemed like a hit with the cast, contestants, and fans who witnessed what occurred. Model Amber Lancaster called it the “Best episode” she’s ever participated in during her lengthy career on the show.

“I watched this live and cried. He was so happy. Talk about a crowd who stood behind him. It was so good,” a fan commented.

Another called it, “A truly heartwarming moment. Best show on television for pure joy.”

“What a huge win congrats to him,” another commenter posted on Instagram.

Viewers share in the joy a contestant had on The Price Is Right. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

The Grand Game debuted on The Price Is Right in May 1980, when the legendary Bob Barker hosted the game show.

During most of the game’s other appearances, the most money a contestant could typically win from the daytime game show was $10,000.

However, other special episodes featured upgraded prizes. In some primetime episodes from 2002 until 2008, contestants could win as much as $40,000.

The show’s 40th anniversary episode also featured a Grand Game grand prize of $100,000 in 2012.

The recent contestant’s life-changing $100,000 win was among the highlights in a fabulous celebration of 10,000 episodes for the game show.