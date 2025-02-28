The Price Is Right host Drew Carey reveals big change for historic game on 10,000th episode

Drew Carey and The Price Is Right went big with their milestone 10,000th episode.

The special installment of the game show aired this past week, and Drew appeared decked out in a glittery gold suit coat over a black shirt and pants.

The Price Is Right models, including Amber Lancaster and Rachel Reynolds, wore glamorous attire to celebrate the occasion and present various games and prizes.

Several “10,000th Episode” signs with brilliant colors and designs appeared on the set.

That’s not all they added for the celebration, though, as some games got upgrades in their format and prizes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That included a historic game that Drew introduced to a contestant with some significant prizes on the line.

Drew revealed a big upgrade on a historic game

Drew presented Any Number to the contestant and explained it was “the very first pricing game” ever played on The Price Is Right. The audience cheered and applauded, celebrating the classic game.

The game regularly features a car as the prize, with the gameboard displaying the first number in the car’s price. The contestant must determine where to place the digits zero through nine in the car price.

If they guess a digit that isn’t in the car’s price, it goes into another prize on the board or the piggy bank for cash the contestant could win.

In the 10,000th episode, the contestant also had golf clubs on the board with a three-digit price.

“Whatever you fill in first, you win,” Drew explained to the contestant before revealing a significant upgrade to the piggy bank.

“Usually, in the piggy bank, you can get some fries or a sandwich or something, but who knows. But today, we’re gonna times whatever is in the piggy bank if you win by $10,000,” he said, pulling the piggy bank sign away.

If the contestant fills in the car’s price first, they win all three prizes on the board.

It became a tense game for Orlis, the contestant trying to win a new car, golf clubs, and money.

During his game, he filled in all but one number for each prize’s price. Then, he looked to the audience for his final pick.

“I’m gonna go with six. I’m gonna go with the crowd,” he told Drew.

That final pick paid off nicely, as it went into the piggy bank, winning him over $60,000.

Drew celebrated with the contestant by pretending to fly around like an airplane on stage.

Fans celebrated TPIR’s game upgrade and special milestone episode

In the YouTube highlight clip’s comment section, fans loved seeing the recent episode and the Any Number piggy bank upgrade.

“The 10,000th episode was the best if not one of the best shows of the season so far. This one for Bob Barker,” a fan said.

“The one time you truthfully WANT the piggybank HAHAHA,” a commenter said.

Another wrote, “Who knew getting the piggy bank would be the best prize of the lot!?”

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

Someone commented, “Orlis can buy a car if he wants now…” The money he won was more than double the price of the car he could have won from The Price Is Right.

Regarding Any Number, the game first appeared on the show in 1972, decades before Drew hosted. However, it’s great to see how far the show has come, including this extra-special 10,000th episode!