Wayne Brady officiates surprise Let’s Make a Deal wedding: ‘What just happened?’

As Valentine’s Day arrives, love is in the air on Let’s Make a Deal, with audience members donning their best red, white, and pink love-themed costumes.

One of the game show episode’s sweet prizes is an on-stage marriage officiated by Wayne Brady.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, the host mentions to his two lovebird contestants, Ian Champana and Natalie Ball, that he has the power to officiate weddings.

“I am legally qualified to marry people. I’ve married people on the show before,” Wayne said, surprising the two contestants.

“Just for fun. I’m just playing right now,” he said, adding that if they wanted to, he could perform a marriage “right now.”

“Woo! Yeah?” Natalie said, giving a thumbs up to her guy, who also seemed to agree with the idea.

Wayne officiated an unexpected wedding on the LMAD stage

“He says yes, but does she say yes?” producer Chris asked.

“Yeah, I’m down,” Natalie replied, with Ian looking surprised by it.

Chris brought over a ring he had, with Wayne checking to see if it was real. Chris informed everyone that the show hadn’t planned this segment earlier.

“Yeah, this is not planned. This was just us talking, and all of a sudden, we’ve talked two young people into a future,” Wayne said.

The host, wearing a red suit with a black shirt, sang an improvised song about how “this was something that was not planned.”

“It’s a game show, but who knows what will happen. Who knows?” Wayne sang as the bride and groom stood beside one another.

After handing the ring to the groom, Wayne sang to him, “Get on your knee,” and he did, to officially propose.

“This is crazy. Did not expect this,” the groom said into the mic after his bride accepted his proposal.

Wayne ensured that each of them was “down” to spend the rest of their lives together, and they were.

“Well, by the authority vested in me by the State of California, I, Wayne Brady, hereby pronounce Ian Champana and Natalie Ball as man and wife. You may kiss the bride!” the host said.

“This is crazy! What just happened?” Wayne asked before the sneak peek ended.

Viewers will see more of the themed game show episode on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14.

Wayne shared advice to others about ‘living in your truth’

Wayne was previously married to Mandie Taketa, and they share a daughter, Maile Brady. There’s still much love between them as they co-parent, even though they’re divorced.

Fans saw the trio and Mandie’s current partner, Jason, on the reality TV series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.

Their reality series featured various stories from their intersecting lives, including a spotlight on Wayne’s decision to come out as pansexual, which he did publicly in August 2023.

During his recent 67th Annual Grammy Awards appearance, Wayne also spoke to Pride about “living in your truth.”

“The best part of living in your truth is that it’s no work! There’s some people [who thought there] was going to be a huge change, and I’m dating 16 people, and they’re going to catch me at Revolver on a Wednesday night and popping bottles. No! The truth is me. Now, I’m free to do any of those things if I want to. That’s the best part,” he said in the Pride interview.

Additionally, Wayne indicated that others need to find the people who are right for them in their lives. He shared powerful advice for queer youth or others in the LGBTQ+ community experiencing fear and anxiety.

“This is no surprise to Black people. Talk to your Black friends. We’ve had things rolled back all our lives. Find your people. Be with your tribe. Learn to move in this world. Don’t place yourself in a situation where you know that these other people don’t want you. Be with the people who want you,” he said.

Wayne continues to live his truth and encourage love, as seen in the Let’s Make a Deal marriage and elsewhere in his life.