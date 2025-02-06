Wayne Brady shares disappointing news for fans, but ‘Things may change’

Wayne Brady is a beloved entertainment talent who has appeared on stage and screen in many popular projects.

Among them is his current job hosting Let’s Make a Deal, where he uses his improvisational skills to have fun while giving away great prizes.

He’s also appeared on the popular improv comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which features his friend Drew Carey as the host.

Many fans headed out to watch Wayne on stage in the 2024 Broadway revival of The Wiz, where he starred as the titular character and received much praise for his work.

That even included a Grammy nomination, as he and his co-stars, including Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis, and Avery Wilson, were nominated for Best Musical Theater Album.

Along with musicals, improv comedy, and game shows, Wayne tried reality TV last year with a show focused on his family and friends.

Wayne shares unfortunate news about his TV show

Many fans loved watching Wayne and his blended family in episodes of their reality TV show, Wayne Brady: Family Remix, last year.

The show’s first season featured eight episodes. The premiere aired on July 24, while the finale aired on September 11 on Freeform. Episodes were also available on Hulu, which initially ordered the show and then moved it to Freeform.

The first season’s trailer, which spotlighted some of the show’s fun and emotional moments, also received over a million views on YouTube.

Unfortunately, Wayne revealed that the show may have officially ended after that one season.

“There is no Season 2 from Hulu. But we loved doing Season 1, and who knows? Things may change and we may pop up somewhere doing something, but the bottom line is we’re always a family,” he shared during a recent People interview.

Along with Wayne, viewers saw his daughter, Maile Brady, as well as Wayne’s ex-wife and Maile’s mother, Mandie Taketa. Mandie’s partner, Jason, also appeared as part of the show’s “Core Four” personalities in the spotlight.

Some of the topics covered in the episodes included Wayne navigating his journey with coming out as pansexual and revealing an ex-girlfriend had recently given birth to a son nobody knew he had.

Wayne has other projects on the way for fans

While Family Remix may have ended, Wayne shared that he, Maile, Mandie, and Jason will “have new things coming out.”

“I’m developing a sitcom,” he said, indicating that he and his ex-wife, Mandie, “have a production company.”

“We have a couple shows that are being developed right now,” Wayne said.

“And I’ll probably be going back to Broadway this summer. I can’t say what it is … but I will be back on Broadway from July on,” he told People.

And for fans who want to see more of Wayne with his family, they’ll be part of a live-streaming special during Super Bowl LIX.

The special is a promotional effort for Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings. Several promo videos for the show have arrived online, including a humorous one below featuring Wayne and actor Harrison White.

According to Wayne’s caption, his live-streaming event will be an unscripted performance and feature his Let’s Make a Deal co-star, Jonathan Mangum, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum Chris Lee.

“We’ll be making songs and scenes, impersonations, characters right there on the spot, winging it during the game,” Brady told People, adding, “No one’s ever done it before.”

“It’s gonna be amazing… We just need our friends at home to participate,” he said, regarding fans watching their live performances.

Fans can watch the live stream on the @mrbradybaby and @perduechicken Instagram pages on Sunday, February 9, after the Super Bowl airs at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.