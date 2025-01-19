The Price Is Right host Drew Carey makes NSFW remark and roasts Hollywood Squares reboot

Drew Carey likely amused some viewers and surprised others with his recent remarks regarding the Hollywood Squares reboot.

The Price Is Right host appeared in a crossover moment on the CBS primetime game show’s premiere night, popping up in one of the celebrity squares.

Other squares featured Drew Barrymore, JB Smoove, Tichina Arnold, and Pete Holmes during the second of the back-to-back episodes.

CBS Mornings star Nate Burleson hosted the reboot, following in the footsteps of former hosts Tom Bergeron, John Davidson, and the late Peter Marshall.

The show’s format features two contestants trying to win a giant tic-tac-toe game by calling upon celebrities to help them answer questions.

The contestant can either agree or disagree with the celeb’s answer. If correct, the contestant gets their X or O in the square. The object is to connect three squares with these Xs or Os.

In one of the moments during the show’s unveiling, a contestant called for “the incomparable Drew Carey” to help him out.

The episode aired soon after Drew’s primetime game show, which featured a contestant celebrating with the host in a “painful” moment.

Drew roasted Hollywood Squares and delivered an explicit joke

The new Hollywood Squares arrived a week late, after its postponement the previous week due to the California wildfires. In the night’s second installment, viewers saw The Price Is Right’s host fire away at the reboot.

“Omar, thank you,” Drew said as he reacted to being called “the incomparable Drew Carey” and grinned for the camera.

Nate asked how everything was with Drew in the upper corner of the game board.

“It’s great to be here on Family Court Brady Bunch,” Drew said, taking aim at the show’s funny format.

He got laughs from his fellow celebs, including Tichina, who told him, “That was funny.”

“According to the classic slogan, what tastes so good that cats ask for it by name?” Nate asked Drew.

“This cat says, ‘Your mama’s p***y,'” Drew replied, causing surprised expressions and laughter from fellow celebs.

“Time out!” Nate yelled after hearing the explicit joke.

“He said, ‘Your mama’s p***y,'” Tichina repeated to Barrymore nearby.

Both times, production bleeped out the explicit part of the joke, and a Hollywood Squares logo was displayed on-screen across the mouth of the celebrity saying it.

“Hi everybody, I host The Price Is Right,” Drew Carey said, smiling and waving.

He eventually gave the correct answer: Meow Mix. Since the contestant agreed, he received an X in Drew’s square.

The Price Is Right host will return for more episodes, including one of the two airing on Thursday, January 23. It’s also worth noting that “Coarse Language” is displayed before the episodes available on Paramount+.

Drew Barrymore received a question connected to the other Drew

Moments after Drew Carey got called on, the opposing contestant selected another Drew, Drew Barrymore, so she could try to put an O in the center square.

Barrymore joked that there was confusion whenever someone said the name Drew during the game but added, “Two Drews are better than one.”

She then received an intriguing game show question and had a quick response without even joking.

“Squeeze Play, Half Off, and Super Ball are all games that have been featured on what long-running game show?” Nate asked her.

Hollywood Squares presented a related game show question during its premiere night. Pic credit: CBS

Barrymore indicated that she’d watched that particular show all her life, and it was filmed in the same area: Television City in Los Angeles, California.

“In honor of the Drews, it’s The Price Is Right. Period. That’s it. It’s done. The Price Is Right,” Barrymore said.

The contestant wisely agreed and received an O in the coveted center square portion of the giant gameboard.

In an interesting moment, that contestant had a chance to block her opponent soon after but opted for a different square. Nate asked why she chose to do that in a strategic game like this.

“I felt like, in the moment, Debi [Mazar] was the right person to go for,” the contestant replied.

That was among one of the gripes that some viewers had with the new show. In addition to questioning whether contestants understood tic-tac-toe, others felt the show was more like a comedy roast than the classic game show they enjoy watching.

Hollywood Squares airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.