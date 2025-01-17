Hollywood Squares cast blasted as ‘epic fail’ and ‘not a game show’ by fans

Some Hollywood Squares viewers expressed disapproval of the rebooted game show.

It officially premiered on Thursday. It features the classic format: a nine-by-nine grid of large squares that creates a giant tic-tac-toe board.

Inside each of those squares is a celebrity, with many of them comedians or actors.

Actress and daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore is the current resident of the famed center square.

The show also has a new host, with former NFL star and CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson following in the footsteps of Tom Bergeron, John Davidson, and Peter Marshall.

While some fans seemed to love the game show and Nate as the host, not all viewers seemed enthused by the rest of the Hollywood Squares cast.

Hollywood Squares cast featured Tyra Banks, Tiffany Haddish, and Drew Carey

After postponing its premiere for a week due to the California wildfires, the Hollywood Squares reboot aired on January 16 with back-to-back episodes. It joins CBS’s other primetime gameshows, including The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal Primetime.

The first episode featured quite a lineup, including Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Whitney Cummings, Thomas Lennon, Ms. Pat, Tiffany Haddish, Tyra Banks, Jeff Ross, Julie Bowen, and Barrymore in the center square.

Nate skipped out on stage enthusiastically, greeting the audience, viewers, and celebrities before introducing the two contestants and kicking off the game.

There was plenty of joking and hijinks throughout the episode, including Lennon leaving his square to run up winding stairs and hand Bowen some hair to use as a fake mustache before she answered a question.

When a contestant selected Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, the famous puppet asked that someone give that bit of hair to his friend Jeff Ross in the lower right corner square.

“For God’s sake, he looks like Vin Diesel got lead poisoning,” Triumph joked.

Moments later, the Insult Comic Dog explained that the contestant who selected him could block the other contestant and win the game if he got his question right.

“Triumph, I’m the host. Can you let me handle that?” Nate asked.

“Because the show has been so in control up ’til now,” Triumph fired back.

When asked what show Kim Kardashian got her start on, Triumph joked that it was “Everyone Loves Ray J.”

“The real answer is American Horror Story. That’s the show about what it’s like being Tyra Banks’ assistant,” he said, roasting the model.

The second episode included a mostly different cast. While Drew Barrymore remained in the center square, others joining her in the tic-tac-toe grid included

Debi Mazar, Drew Carey, Bobby Moynihan, JB Smooth, Chelsea Peretti, Tichina Arnold, Nicole Byer, and Pete Holmes.

Some fans called the game show an ‘epic fail’ and a ‘horrible’ reboot

Fans took to social media platforms, including X, to share their feedback about the rebooted game show.

“Well, so far, the new Hollywood Squares is an epic fail,” one commenter wrote and tagged CBS.

“Watching the new HOLLYWOOD Squares. It is way too loud, and mean. It’s like a roast and not a game show,” one individual commented.

Another critic called the reboot “awful,” saying, “The hosting, the scripted banter, the party vibe, the lowbrow questions. All of it is gross.”

“This must be what the CBS viewers want, but as a game show fan, it’s awful. Peter is rolling over in his grave,” the commenter wrote.

Not everyone was sour on the show’s recent premiere. On a Hollywood Squares Instagram post, several commenters indicated they enjoyed the reboot.

“I just watched the new Hollywood squares and love it. Nate you did a great job. Congratulations,” a commenter said.

“This show is a hit!!!! Love it!!!” a commenter said.

Others wrote, “Loved Hollywood Squares last night!!” and “@nateburleson You kilt this 1st episode… I’m hooked already.”

Two more episodes of the reboot game show air back-to-back on CBS on Thursday, January 23.

So far, it’s only been two episodes, and while it seems the new Hollywood Squares may not be everyone’s favorite, it’s possible with a rotating cast, some viewers may gravitate back to the show if it features celebs they enjoy.

Hollywood Squares airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.