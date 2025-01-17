The Price Is Right at Night fans blast contestants for ‘painful’ behavior toward host Drew Carey

Some viewers believe that some of The Price Is Right contestants go too far regarding their treatment of host Drew Carey.

The 66-year-old host has been at the helm of the game show since 2007, taking over for fan favorite Bob Barker.

Throughout Drew’s time hosting the show, there has been crazy behavior involving contestants, including their on-stage celebrations.

Contestants on The Price Is Right sometimes go into yelling fits, perform wild dances, slide or fall onto the floor, and rush over to hug the models.

While many winning contestants shake hands or high-five Drew, others tackle or bear-hug the host.

Fans called out a recent primetime episode of the show where a contestant’s hug seemed to be “cringe” and “painful.”

A contestant picked up Drew on TPIR’s primetime show

On the Wednesday, January 15 episode of The Price Is Right at Night, a contestant won his way from Contestants Row onto the stage. After meeting Drew, announcer George Gray revealed the contestant was playing for a brand-new SUV.

That wasn’t all, as Drew told him about a significant bonus prize. If the contestant could get all five numbers in the car’s price on his first try, he’d also win that amount in cash.

He played the game One Away for his chance to win. The gameboard had a five-digit price, with each number one away from the actual number in the car’s price.

The contestant had to say if each number was one higher or one lower than the number on the gameboard. It started at $44,161 and ended up at $35,270.

Host Drew Carey kneels with a contestant on stage during a dramatic moment in the game One Away. Pic credit: CBS

From there, Drew had the contestant ask the “sound effects lady” if he had one number correct, followed by two, three, and four.

In a dramatic and humorous moment, Drew knelt on the stage with the contestant before he asked the “almighty sound effects lady” if he got all five numbers right. After a bit of silence, the car horn sounded, letting him know he’d won.

After the surprising and exciting announcement, the contestant lay facedown on the stage. Once he stood up, he squeezed Drew in a bear hug, lifted him into the air, and spun him around.

A contestant lifts Drew Carey into the air for a celebratory hug and spin on The Price Is Right at Night. Pic credit: CBS

He eventually put Drew down and excitedly rushed over to check out the new SUV he’d just won. He ran over and hugged model Alexis Gaube, spinning her around slightly, before enjoying the money raining down on stage near his car.

Fans blasted contestants’ behavior toward Drew

In a Reddit forum post, the author mentioned they “cringe” whenever someone “jumps on Drew,” and it looks “painful” for the host.

Others agreed in the comment section, sharing feedback after the recent incident on The Price Is Right at Night.

“I get that they llooovvvvveeeee Drew and they’re excited, but a little self control, people ffs!” a commenter wrote.

Another comment said, “Drew’s getting too old for this stuff!” with someone replying, “And he has a bad back!”

Another individual suggested that production inform audience members “to not jump or pick up Drew” during the game show and “If they do, they lose everything they won.”

“Somebody is going to seriously hurt him someday,” they wrote, adding that it seemed the host has no issue with handshakes or regular hugs.

A commenter replied that they were told “not to jump on Drew” at a taping they attended, and they “Can’t imagine why it’s not an every show announcement.”

The Price Is Right fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @Acceptable_Pool3681/Reddit.com/r/ThePriceIsRight

The game show host’s health has been in the news since 2001. He had a coronary angioplasty that year after suffering chest pains during the filming of The Drew Carey Show.

In 2010, Drew committed to a healthier lifestyle. Through diet and exercise, he lost a significant amount of weight and said he had cured his Type 2 diabetes.

According to USA Today, Drew underwent surgery for a herniated disc in 2014. It’s unclear if Drew continues to suffer complications from this surgery or has back pain in general, but many fans believe contestants should use more caution with the beloved host.