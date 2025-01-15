The Price Is Right contestant saves host Drew Carey during awkward moment on stage

The Price Is Right host Drew Carey seemingly experienced a case of forgetfulness while presenting a regular game that appears on the show.

Luckily, a contestant was nearby to make a save during the moment to keep things rolling along.

Drew, 66, became the game show host in 2007. He brings a unique style to the stage, occasionally making jokes or empathizing with contestants facing big decisions.

He also assists when needed, such as making sure they understand the games’ rules, helping to operate a game, or telling contestants what most of the audience yelled as a potential answer.

He’s a longtime fan of the gameshow and seems knowledgeable about the various games.

Drew also explains game changes or noticeable differences to the contestants, studio audience, and viewers at home.

Due to the game show’s longevity, some at-home viewers and audience members have become familiar with the games and how they work.

TPIR contestant saved Drew during his forgetful moment

During the recent episode of The Price Is Right, Drew presented the longtime game Bullseye to a contestant. The contestant indicated he knew how to play as they got to the gameboard.

“So Christian, we’re playing a game called, uh…uh, um,” Drew said, trying to remember.

“Bullseye!” the contestant said, pointing at the name which appeared right on the gameboard.

Christian turned towards the audience and gave a shrug expression as people laughed at the random moment.

“Thank you!” Drew said, chuckling about the mishap and leaning against the gameboard.

“I’m going over the rules in my head,” the host said.

“Yeah, welcome to The…Price Is Right, everybody!” Drew joked before explaining how to play the game.

The game features grocery or household products that cost less than $5 each. Contestants choose one product and tell Drew how many they want, trying to make the total cost land between $10 and $12 on the board.

Christian started with Vitamin Water, indicating he drinks it regularly. He chose six, one too many, totaling $13.14.

“Oh! That was super close. Super close,” Drew said and then gave him another chance.

This time, Christian chose yogurt and looked to some friends in the audience for help. He told Drew he’d take four of them.

“Two?” Drew asked, but the contestant corrected him.

“Oh, sorry, four,” Drew said, walking to the gameboard and tapping the button beneath the yogurt to reveal they were $2.99 each.

That was spot on, as Christian’s total was $11.96. He celebrated the big win, a trip to the Berkshires, by yelling, then rushing over to hug model Manuela Arbaelez.

“Yeah, we just played…Bullseye,” Drew joked, adding, “We’ll be back…to spin the…thing.”

TPIR fans reacted to Drew’s ‘senior moment’ on TV

Fans celebrated the contestant’s big win, and others pointed out highlights from the game segment, including Drew’s “senior moment” on stage.

Several commenters mentioned “George’s laugh” or “George’s evil laugh,” referring to announcer George Gray.

However, others laughed about how the contestant “threw Drew off his game.”

“Drew had a senior moment of sorts and still everybody got a good laugh out of it,” a commenter wrote.

Bullseye has been part of The Price Is Right since 1976, making it one of the longtime games seen throughout the game show’s history.

Many fans are familiar with it, as it’s one of the classics, along with entries like Cliff Hangers, Safe Crackers, and Dice Game.

Although he’s been at the hosting job for 18 years, it doesn’t mean Drew doesn’t occasionally forget things, but thankfully, he usually has some help nearby!