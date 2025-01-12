The Price Is Right host Drew Carey tells contestant ‘I don’t blame ya’ after ‘risky’ game decision

The Price Is Right host, Drew Carey, understands that contestants must make tough decisions regarding the prizes they are competing for.

He recently guided a contestant through a game involving part pricing knowledge and part luck.

The contestant played Let ‘Em Roll with a new car on the line, and if not that, a consolation prize featuring a decent amount of cash.

In the game, contestants get five die with car symbols and monetary amounts on the various sides.

The objective is to roll the die together in a bucket down a chute and attempt to get five car symbols on the dice.

If that does not work out, contestants can win bonus rolls and walk away with whatever cash appears on the die after the rolls.

Drew tells TPIR contestant he would’ve made the same decision on a luck-based game

Some of The Price Is Right games are entirely based on guessing the correct price of products and prizes, whereas others involve some luck. In Let ‘Em Roll, Jeffrey received one roll of the five die and could earn a couple more by playing a pricing game.

He had to correctly identify if planted-based Country Crock Heavy Whipping Cream was more or less expensive than four pounds of Zulka Pure Cane Sugar. Jeffrey guessed more, which Drew said was “going with the crowd.” Unfortunately, it was less expensive.

He then had to guess if Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Snacks were more or less expensive than the whipping cream. He correctly said lower and was correct, earning a bonus roll of the die.

On his first roll, he achieved two car symbols on two of the dice. The other three dice each showed cash amounts totaling $3,500.

Drew informed him he could use his bonus roll to roll the three dice showing cash amounts and try to win the car, or he could walk away.

“Oh, I got $3,500 right now,” Jeffrey told Drew, who confirmed that.

“I’ll take the money, dude. I’ll take the money,” he said, ending his chances of winning the Volkswagon Jetta S worth over $23,000.

“I don’t blame ya! I would’ve done the same thing,” Drew replied as Jeffrey came down and shook his hand.

Model Rachel Reynolds shook her head from near the game, indicating she agreed.

“Nice job, buddy. That was a good decision as far as I’m concerned,” Drew added moments later.

The game ended there, with Jeffrey getting to leave with $3,500 from Let ‘Em Roll and a new $2,935 sewing machine he won from Contestants Row.

What did TPIR fans think of the decision?

Sometimes, fans might call out a contestant for making a decision they disagree with during pricing games. In the YouTube comment section, many individuals sided with Jeffrey as he avoided being too “risky” with another roll.

“Jeffrey took the money! Wise choice Jeffrey!” a commenter wrote.

Another said, “Sure take the money and run man.”

“When it comes to this game, it’s better to just take the money than risk it all to win a car,” another individual wrote.

“I guess Jeffrey didn’t need a new car,” a commenter said, which could be true.

In the past, some commenters have pointed out the additional costs, such as taxes and insurance, once a contestant wins a new car on the show.

The latest highlight moment arrived on the Friday, January 10 show. In the past week, some TPIR viewers vented about interruptions and disruptions by local or national news coverage. Former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and special news coverage of the California wildfires preempted many programs.

However, the past week’s episode and many others are currently available for streaming at Paramount+, which offers new subscribers a free trial.