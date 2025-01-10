The Price Is Right fans blast interruptions for missing ‘blessed’ game show moment: ‘This has got to stop’

The Price Is Right viewers expressed major frustration with the airing of the beloved game show this past week.

The popular game show hosted by comedian and actor Drew Carey, is currently in Season 52, with new episodes typically arriving on weekdays on CBS.

However, several episodes got interrupted on various local TV networks this week.

Preemptions or interruptions happened due to significant news stories, including the ongoing wildfires in California and televised coverage of former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

That led to fans posting their complaints online, particularly about missing most of an episode and its highlight moments.

Among them was a contestant who experienced a “blessed” moment on stage despite not necessarily completing her bucket list.

TPIR contestant felt ‘blessed’ on stage with Drew

Drew welcomed Lynell, a contestant, on stage and shook her hand. She wore a “Blessed” ballcap and a bucket list T-shirt.

Drew mentioned the t-shirt, which had a trip to Dubai and attending The Price Is Right checked off. The final item on her shirt was a trip to Hawaii, which still needed a check mark.

“Please tell me it’s a trip to Hawaii. If it’s not, I hope it’s something great,” Drew said to announcer George Gray.

George may have delivered disappointing news when he revealed she was playing for a trip to Colorado.

“I’ll take it. I’ll take it. Whatever. I’m just grateful to be here!” Lynell said, throwing her arms up during George’s announcement.

Drew laughed and leaned over to hug her during a humorous but heartfelt moment.

She played the game Side by Side for the trip to Colorado. It had two two-digit numbers stacked up. The objective was for her to arrange those numbers to create the four-digit price of the trip.

She turned to the audience for advice, and another woman in a bucket list t-shirt shouted and gestured to her what to do. Lynell moved the numbers to create a price of $5,970 for the trip.

“Good luck, let’s give her a trip to Colorado,” Drew said, as the price reveal showed she got it right.

Lynell threw her arms up again, then bowed slightly on the stage. Drew hugged and congratulated her before she hugged model Rachel Reynolds.

“Aww. We’re all a little blessed, aren’t we?” Drew said during the moment.

Viewers expressed frustration over TV interruptions

Some viewers saw the highlight from the Wednesday, January 8 TPIR episode for the first time due to local news coverage interrupting the televised game show. Many viewers vented about the situation in the YouTube video’s comment section.

One commenter said, “Tired of the lamestream media interrupting the price is right every day. I missed this.”

“I missed it again because of the Special Report. This has got to stop,” a commenter wrote.

Another commented that they’d missed all of the episode except for Stack the Deck due to “CBS special news about the wildfire in Los Angeles!”

A commenter said they “missed like 75% of this show all because of yet another worthless special report that should’ve been saved for local news.”

The commenter also said, “at this point, it’s getting too much, and something needs to be done before things get worse for their viewers.”

TPIR interruptions and where to watch episodes

As mentioned, special news reports about the horrific California wildfires and coverage of President Jimmy Carter’s funeral were likely the reasons local stations interrupted or preempted the game show.

These likely interrupted or affected other popular programs that viewers regularly watch on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX.

The Price Is Right aired throughout the week, including two on Wednesday, as The Price Is Right at Night also aired on that date.

All episodes are currently available on Paramount+ for streaming, although earlier access may require a subscription plan. See the Paramount+ website for more details on subscriptions, including a one-week free trial for new subscribers.