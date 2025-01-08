The Price Is Right contestant screams and calls model ‘so good looking’ during wild on-stage celebration

Some contestants have the time of their lives on The Price Is Right after getting on stage and then playing for big prizes.

A recent episode featured one such contestant ecstatic to meet host Drew Carey after winning her way on stage.

She immediately began screaming after getting the closest bid on Contestant’s Row, seeming extra excited over her moment.

“Oh my God! Oh my God!” she screamed after shaking hands with Drew.

However, her excitement continued as she played one of the show’s games with a brand-new car on the line.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That later resulted in a crazy celebration as she gushed over one of the show’s models standing near the prize.

TPIR contestant attempted to win a brand-new SUV

With the contestant, Fayth, on stage, Drew asked if she was from New Jersey. She confirmed she was from the state, as her shirt said, with Drew jokingly asking “which exit” she got off before moving things along.

Announcer George Gray revealed that she could soon enjoy her new SUV in Jersey, which caused the contestant to scream again.

Drew explained that she would play the Money Game to win the car. The gameboard involves choosing cards featuring double-digit numbers. Behind each card is either a dollar sign or one of the car’s three parts.

The objective is to choose the two cards required to complete the car image on the gameboard. However, the game would end if a contestant chose four cards with dollar signs behind them first.

The contestant’s first choice resulted in the front part of the car, and she screamed “Oh my God” multiple times during the moment.

Her following three selections didn’t reveal the back end of the car image, resulting in various amounts of money totaled on the side of the gameboard.

TPIR contestant had a wild on-stage celebration after her win

It all came down to a final selection. Fayth chose 91, and Drew rubbed the card a bit before finally pulling it off the gameboard. That revealed the other part of the car, sending the contestant into further excitement.

“Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!” she screamed as Drew motioned for her to go to her SUV.

“I won a car! I won a car!” she screamed as she rushed over to model James O’Halloran.

“Oh my God, you’re so good-looking,” she told James as she hugged him.

She quickly went to the SUV and touched the hood with both hands to ensure her brand-new car was real.

A contestant celebrates winning an SUV on The Price Is Right with model James O’Halloran nearby. Pic credit: CBS

While Fayth didn’t qualify for the Showcase round after spinning the Big Wheel, she definitely enjoyed her moments on the game show and left with a sweet prize.

James won a model search to become a TPIR model

Born in Australia, James won a nationwide model search and officially joined The Price Is Right in 2014. He became the second male model on the game show with Devin Goda.

Other models on the show include Alexis Gaube, Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, and Manuela Arbelaez.

In addition to his work on the game show, he’s had various acting roles, including guest starring in The Young and the Restless, The Catch, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Unfortunately, for those hoping James is single, he’s been married to Jaimee Gooley since 2016. James’s cast member bio indicates that he and his wife have two children.

James listed travel among his favorite things to do, including at least traveling to Australia once a year. He also praised his job and co-workers at The Price Is Right.

“We have an incredible crew, so each day I’m just out with friends, and the audience is electric. Experiencing that energy is truly an uplifting experience,” he said.

He seems to be living the life with his family and career. He also gets plenty of ego boosts regularly from celebrating contestants and viewers admiring his impressive on-stage presence.