The Price Is Right contestant breaks game and tells Drew Carey ‘You broke it more’

The Price Is Right experienced its own March Madness as it returned to television after a few days off.

CBS’s game show was on a two-day hiatus as the college basketball games aired for the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

While there were no buzzer beaters in those first-round games, contestants often try to beat the buzzer on pricing games.

Sometimes things don’t go as smoothly as planned for The Price Is Right games, and the random moments make it into the final televised episode.

Earlier this month, viewers saw host Drew Carey’s clumsy mistake help a contestant win a prize and play for more.

However, things also became chaotic in the recent episode, as a contestant and Drew broke the game setup in some nervous post-game moments.

Contestant and Drew experience some post-game mishaps with Switcheroo

Drew informed the contestant on stage that there were five prizes, each with one missing digit in their price on the Switcheroo board. In addition to the shiny new car, other prizes included a fire extinguisher, lockbox, dry-erase board, and a calming fountain for a room.

The contestant had 30 seconds on the game clock to place the numbers, and during the frantic moments, she looked to the audience. As time went to zero, she seemed stressed over a few lesser-priced items.

“I love how you were so concerned about the lockbox and erase board,” Drew joked as the contestant crouched on her knees, holding her head.

The contestant explained that she liked the digit she had for the car’s price. In a nervous moment, her hand swiped down against the red cube digit in the extinguisher’s price.

“I broke it,” the contestant said, laughing, as the cube fell slightly from its slot.

“No, you didn’t. Oh yeah, you did,” Drew said and tried to adjust it, but it knocked the cube out, with another part of the Switcheroo board also falling onto the stage.

“You broke it more,” she told the host as he chuckled and she went to grab the cube.

The post-game mishap had audience members laughing along with Drew as he realized the game had broken.

“We’ll just set it right on top of there. We’ll pretend that’s where it goes,” Drew said as he put it on top of the cube in the spot below it.

Right after that crazy mishap, she only had two digits in prizes, and Drew gave her another 30 seconds to try again.

Unfortunately, after rearranging the numbers, she had no digits right in the prizes on her second try.

Drew announced she still won some great smartphones from Contestant’s Row.

Fans reacted to the TPIR Switcheroo fiasco

Multiple mishaps occurred in the recent Switcheroo highlight, including the contestant’s nervous post-game moments, which broke the game, followed by Drew breaking it more. In addition, the contestant’s second try cost her two prizes.

“They changed the name of this game to Destruct-eroo!” one TPIR fan commented on the YouTube video.

Another said, “Not sure why they uploaded this instead of the 3 Strikes nailbiter.”

“Ouch,” a commenter wrote about the contestant’s mishap.

Another commenter said, “They need to retire Switcheroo and 3 Strikes. These games are hard,” while another wrote, “Switcheroo is kind of tricky.”

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

Switcheroo is among the longtime games on The Price Is Right, initially debuting in 1976. The game on set will need a fix and possibly an update to ensure it doesn’t have further crazy breakdowns.

It’s also not the first time viewers or Drew have seen a game experience issues, which often adds an extra element of craziness to an already entertaining game show.