The Price Is Right host Drew Carey mentions ‘screaming’ audience member after game ends

With The Price Is Right, audience participation is allowed and encouraged throughout the show as contestants try to win significant prizes on stage.

Some audience members are helpful, with contestants looking to them for suggestions and advice during the pricing games.

Host Drew Carey called attention to one particularly loud individual during a recent episode.

During the 10 Chances game, a contestant has to use the numbers shown on the game board to guess the prices of three prizes. They get 10 chances

His potential prizes included a special jump rope, picnic package, and a new car, but only if he could correctly write the digits for each prize’s price.

Before Drew even explained the game to the contestant, the audience began shouting the numbers at him for the price of the jump rope.

After many audience members shouted 40, the contestant correctly wrote that as the price of the jump rope. Next up was the picnic package, which proved a bit more challenging.

He had to choose three numbers from five, six, zero, and eight. His first guess of $580 resulted in an incorrect buzzer once Drew pressed the button.

The contestant tried $580, which was also wrong. He went with $560, followed by $650 and $605, which were all incorrect. On his fourth try, he was correct by writing down $680 for the picnic package.

That left him with four guesses for the car’s price. He initially wrote down 28 for the first two digits. However, someone from the audience caused him to write a small four after the two.

After he had written $24,850, Drew hit the buzzer, and that guess was right on the first try. The contestant rushed over to celebrate his new car.

“Uh, shout out to whoever in the audience screamed four at the top of his lungs. Thank you so much, sir,” Drew sarcastically said.

Drew also helped a contestant win on 10 Chances

While the audience assisted the contestant in the recent game, Drew helped out another contestant in the same game.

However, Drew helped with his clumsy mishap while trying to operate the game.

A contestant got the first prize’s price right on the board, and Drew was attempting to reveal the numbers she could choose from to guess the second prize’s price.

However, he revealed too much as the correct answer dropped into the slot above the whiteboard area.

The Price Is Right host admitted it was the game show’s mistake, so she won the prize automatically.

That also allowed her many guesses to write the correct price of the car, which she did.

Model James O’Halloran and others have mentioned that the audience and host can be quite helpful in winning games, and in these recent instances, they certainly were!