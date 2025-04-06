Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita worries, Dani hosts, and Leslie’s cash

Beyond the Gates spoilers tease that the stakes have never been higher.

Secrets are swirling in Fairmont Crest; some are dangerously close to bubbling over.

The Dupree family has several secrets; things could go terribly wrong if one got out.

Fashion is the name of the game, but don’t expect things to go off without a hitch — especially with Dani (Karla Mosley) at the helm.

Things at the hospital are a bit iffy, too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening on Beyond the Gates.

Fashion show

Dani has worked hard on Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) and her modeling career. She gave up her life to marry Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), and Chelsea was the next best thing.

As the Dupree family gathers for the gala, we can’t help but wonder what will happen next. Dani isn’t exactly handling things well; when an event happens, she becomes unhinged.

Leslie shows off her gains

Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) is obsessed with Ted (Maurice Johnson) and determined to ruin his life.

She has been playing games with Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix), which has Ted on edge. When she confronted him recently, he wanted to get rid of her quickly.

When Leslie throws stacks of cash at Eva (Ambyr Michelle), her daughter doesn’t know what to do.

They will lay low for now, using the anniversary party to pop up and ruin his day. However, Eva feels guilty after getting close to Nicole and Ted. She doesn’t like Kat (Colby Muhammad), though.

Anita worries

Anita (Tamara Tunie) and Vernon (Clifton Davis) seemingly have everything together. However, it’s all a show.

In the Beyond the Gates preview video, Anita tells Vernon she can’t shake the feeling that something will go terribly wrong.

The clothing she had on was also featured in the fashion show part of the promo, which leads us to believe she is worried about Dani running the event.

The matriarch and patriarch of the Dupree family also have Bill to worry about. He knows something that could bury them, but we have yet to learn the big secret.

With the writers gearing up for the first sweeps month for the new CBS soap, we can’t help but wonder if they will go all out and give viewers something to talk about for months to come.

Be sure to tune in all week so that not a moment of the juicy drama in Fairmont Crest is missed.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays on CBS.